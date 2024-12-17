The One Kimchi Brand We Never Leave The Store Without
The fermented firecracker this is kimchi is taking America by storm; sour and spicy, the mix of vegetables in an umami fish sauce is perhaps the most iconic Korean dish. It's easy to buy ready-made, too, although some products are better than others. Tasting Table couldn't resist conducting a full-scale investigation to find the ultimate jar available in U.S. stores. Amidst all the best kimchi brands ranked, one stood out in particular: Chi Kitchen's napa kimchi. The reviewer raved about its concentrated flavor and bold red coloring — with bonus points for its mixture of soft and crunchy pieces. It was miles ahead of competitors like Trader Joe's unbalanced version or Surasang's crunchless kimchi. And its smart-looking jar packaging was just the cherry on top.
Do other customers agree? You bet. The standard 16 oz jar of Napa Kimchi has a 4.4 rating on Amazon, alongside glowing reviews. One person said that they couldn't get enough of this tasty product as another said it tasted close to homemade. Like Tasting Table's reviewer, consumers found the crispness and tangy taste winning factors. While the price ($9.99 per 16 oz) was a slight point of contention, and some found it on the spicy side, the general consensus is clear: We won't be leaving the store without a jar of Chi Kitchen's napa kimchi, and it might be worth stopping in your tracks, too.
What ingredients are in Chi Kitchen's kimchi?
Is there a secret to Chi Kitchen's success? Kimchi is a generational recipe, passed down with twists and turns; the dish is deeply personal, adapted for individual taste buds and to account for regional differences in produce. There are thought to be more than 180 varieties (learning about the different types of kimchi is a total rabbit hole). With that in mind, Chi Kitchen naturally has a specific approach.
Instead of low-quality fish sauce, the Napa kimchi uses first-press flavoring from wild black anchovies, a premium option with the purest liquid. The jar also contains a carefully selected concoction of daikon radish, red pepper powder, onions, ginger, salt, and garlic. In contrast, Trader Joe's kimchi skips the mention of fish sauce completely. Mother In Law's Tongue kimchi does the same. Overall, Chi Kitchen's secret seems to be a more personal approach; as a small business, its products are more like a classic homemade kimchi recipe.