The fermented firecracker this is kimchi is taking America by storm; sour and spicy, the mix of vegetables in an umami fish sauce is perhaps the most iconic Korean dish. It's easy to buy ready-made, too, although some products are better than others. Tasting Table couldn't resist conducting a full-scale investigation to find the ultimate jar available in U.S. stores. Amidst all the best kimchi brands ranked, one stood out in particular: Chi Kitchen's napa kimchi. The reviewer raved about its concentrated flavor and bold red coloring — with bonus points for its mixture of soft and crunchy pieces. It was miles ahead of competitors like Trader Joe's unbalanced version or Surasang's crunchless kimchi. And its smart-looking jar packaging was just the cherry on top.

Do other customers agree? You bet. The standard 16 oz jar of Napa Kimchi has a 4.4 rating on Amazon, alongside glowing reviews. One person said that they couldn't get enough of this tasty product as another said it tasted close to homemade. Like Tasting Table's reviewer, consumers found the crispness and tangy taste winning factors. While the price ($9.99 per 16 oz) was a slight point of contention, and some found it on the spicy side, the general consensus is clear: We won't be leaving the store without a jar of Chi Kitchen's napa kimchi, and it might be worth stopping in your tracks, too.