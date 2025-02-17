The Most Common Pizza Toppings In Italy

Pizza toppings are at best a matter of personal opinion and at worst a downright controversial topic. When restaurants like Domino's and Pizza Hut charge a fee per additional topping, it's no wonder we take the decision-making process so seriously. Few Italians would agree that pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping, but in the land where pizza was born, each individual region is sure to argue about why its pizza toppings are the best.

While there are some indisputable factors that go into making pizza, such as needing sauce and cheese, the most adored Italian toppings are a basic combination of fresh ingredients; usually tomato and buffalo mozzarella. Italy's best-loved pizzas include the Margherita and marinara pizzas, which utilize the classic toppings. A marinara is as simple as it gets, with only tomato sauce and oregano topping the base, while the globally beloved Margherita pizza (which resembles the green, white, and red colors of the Italian flag) is still Italy's most popular choice, with that classic combination of basil, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and olive oil.