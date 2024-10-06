The 20 Best Pizzas To Try In Italy, According To An Expert

American pizzas are partly defined by their toppings. Sometimes it seems like the wackier they are, the better. Finding pizza toppings like tortellini, burrito fillings, or alas, ham and pineapple, is not all that unusual. But the pizza culture in Italy is very different. Having lived there for many years, I can attest to the fact that wacky toppings are strictly unavailable. Though, restaurants might use ingredients that may seem unusual to an American, such as yellow Datterini tomatoes or horse jerky (known as "sfilacci di cavallo" on pizza menus).

Indeed, Italian pizza is all about simplicity and making the most out of a few ingredients. In order to do so, the best pizzerias will only use top-quality ingredients, such as San Marzano tomatoes, which are coveted for their sweeter, less acidic flavor. But given the high bar pizzerias in Italy must clear to remain competitive, sometimes even that is not enough. Witness, for instance, the rise of the pizza tasting menu, where you can order single slices of different pizzas presented as multiple courses. Or you might see inventive alterations to the pizza dough, like black charcoal crusts. Pizzerias in Italy seem to be upping their game more than ever before, so let's take a look at some of the best places to experience tasty and inventive pizza, based on my personal experience and verified reviews.