Pizza Marinara Is The Cheeseless Italian Pie That Packs Garlic Flavor

Pizza, the world's favorite comfort food, comes in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. While cheese-covered pies often steal the spotlight, there's a simple yet exquisite Neapolitan creation that stands out by embracing the essence of Italian flavors. Enter the pizza marinara — a masterpiece from Naples, Italy, that ditches the cheese in favor of a symphony of garlic, marinara sauce, and oregano.

For those who've grown tired of the ubiquitous cheese-laden pizzas or are on a vegan journey, the pizza marinara offers a delightful alternative that celebrates the bold and unadulterated flavors of the Mediterranean. This culinary gem is a testament to the notion that sometimes, less is more.

What sets the pizza marinara apart is its devotion to simplicity. The crust, thin and slightly chewy, serves as the perfect canvas for the star of the show: the tomato-based marinara sauce. This sauce is no ordinary topping; it's a beautiful combination of tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and a pinch of salt — a true taste of the Italian sun. The garlic, thinly sliced and delicately placed, infuses every bite with a satisfying punch, while fragrant oregano adds depth and complexity.