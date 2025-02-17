Alton Brown's Trick To Keep DIY Dried Herbs From Turning Brown

If you often find yourself with a pile of herbs left over after cooking, you're not alone. Unless you plan on making a flavored mayo or pesto, it can be hard to figure out how to use up the huge bunches sold at supermarkets. The good news is that you can easily dry out your leftover herbs for future use, and Alton Brown has a trick to keep them looking their best.

Dried herbs often turn brown as they age due to natural enzymes that break down the chlorophyll in the leaves, which strips them of their vibrant colors. To stop this process, all you need to do is blanch the herbs in hot water for a few seconds before drying them, as Brown explains on his website. It's extremely easy: Simply bring a big pot of water to a boil, dip your herbs in it for just 15 seconds, and quickly transfer them to an ice bath for about 30 seconds to stop the cooking process. Then, it's time to dry them.