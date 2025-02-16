Make The Creamiest Chicken And Rice With A Canned Ingredient Duo

Chicken and rice is one of those simple staple recipes everyone should have on hand. It requires pretty minimal effort and you get a nice, hot, comforting meal at the end. Chicken and rice is also versatile enough that just adding different seasonings and spices can turn the dish into something entirely new. One-pot chicken and rice is one of my go-to meals especially in winter, when the last thing I want to do is spend time in the kitchen after a long day of shriveling up in the weak winter sun. Still, I'm not one to settle for a dry and bland meal in the name of saving time and energy, and you shouldn't be, either. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make a low-effort chicken and rice dish with just two canned ingredients: cream of chicken soup and chicken.

Canned cream of chicken soup is a kitchen staple in many households. You can add it to tons of dishes to give them more salt and a meatier taste, while also adding a creamy richness thanks to the dairy in the soup. It's a big fan favorite with casserole lovers everywhere.

As for canned chicken, it may be a bit of an unknown ingredient that you first face with some hesitance, but it's no different from eating canned tuna or the beloved classic Spam. Canned chicken isn't just fully cooked and totally safe to eat; it's also super moist and well-seasoned, making it a great ingredient for chicken bakes.