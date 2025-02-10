Super Bowl 2025 Fans Are Stunned By This Year's Concession Prices

Attending the Super Bowl is an expensive endeavor, no matter the year. Tickets routinely sell for thousands of dollars, if you can even get your hands on them, and that's not even factoring in lodging and travel expenses. So, when you head to the Big Game, you know you're in to spend a pretty penny. This also extends to food and stadium concessions, at least for some items. And according to several posts on social media, you'll have to pay a good bit of money for your stadium fare at 2025's Super Bowl LIX.

A bottle of Aquafina water, for example, will run you $7, according a post on X (formerly Twitter), compared to $3 for bottled water at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A large can of beer will cost you a dizzying $17, and the humble hot dog costs $8. Meanwhile, a serving of Super Bowl Ultimate Nachos will cost a whopping $36. These prices are certainly nothing to sneeze at, though a lot of fans may have gotten their fill at the many pre-Super Bowl tailgating events, from Guy Fieri's FlavorTown Tailgate to the annual Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.