Super Bowl 2025 Fans Are Stunned By This Year's Concession Prices
Attending the Super Bowl is an expensive endeavor, no matter the year. Tickets routinely sell for thousands of dollars, if you can even get your hands on them, and that's not even factoring in lodging and travel expenses. So, when you head to the Big Game, you know you're in to spend a pretty penny. This also extends to food and stadium concessions, at least for some items. And according to several posts on social media, you'll have to pay a good bit of money for your stadium fare at 2025's Super Bowl LIX.
A bottle of Aquafina water, for example, will run you $7, according a post on X (formerly Twitter), compared to $3 for bottled water at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A large can of beer will cost you a dizzying $17, and the humble hot dog costs $8. Meanwhile, a serving of Super Bowl Ultimate Nachos will cost a whopping $36. These prices are certainly nothing to sneeze at, though a lot of fans may have gotten their fill at the many pre-Super Bowl tailgating events, from Guy Fieri's FlavorTown Tailgate to the annual Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.
Local favorites ... for a price
You're not just limited to basic stadium fare at the Super Bowl, either. After all, this year's game takes place in New Orleans, one of the richest culinary hotspots in the United States. And the stadium's menu reflects the city's delicious Cajun and Creole cuisine (for a price, of course). According to the post on X (formerly Twitter), a bowl of jambalaya costs $18. For the same price, you could grab an alligator sausage po'boy, which offers a taste of the New Orleans' classic sandwich along with a sampling of an off kilter protein. And if you're wondering what alligator meat tastes like, it tastes a bit like chicken.
The Caesars Superdome is also serving up a few fun cocktails, including the classic margarita for $24. Another post on X (formerly Twitter) notes that The Royal Carnival Queen, a specialty cocktail made from Crown Royal Apple, blackberry liqueur, lemon juice, Prosecco, and a lemon curl garnish, costs $26. However, the priciest menu item seems to be the Blackberry Lemonade, a simple cocktail consisting of Crown Royal Blackberry and lemonade with a fresh blackberry garnish. This cocktail costs a hefty $40. Though, when compared to the cost of admission, the price of this lemonade might not be the hardest thing to swallow.