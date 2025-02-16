What Vegans Can Enjoy At Brazilian Steakhouses

Imagine a cutie you met on Tinder wants to take you out for a traditional Rodízio-Style dinner at a Brazilian steakhouse, even though you've told them you're a vegan. Before you ghost them forever, hear us out: Vegans can actually have a good time at some of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S.

For example, at Fogo de Chão, vegans can enjoy such dishes as seared tofu with miso black bean pasta. Roasted eggplant and beet tartare (not to be confused with beef tartare), are also available. Another steakhouse to consider is Texas de Brazil, which also made our list. It does not offer specific vegan dishes but encourages patrons to visit the salad area. There, a person could find plant-based items like cabbage salad, roasted garlic, sliced tomatoes, and marinated baby beets. Whenever you're unsure whether an offering is vegan-friendly, be sure to ask the staff at the restaurant.

One thing to note is that at most Brazilian steakhouses, one can opt out of the meat experience and only pay for the salad bar. Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse in Bellevue, Washington, proudly invites vegans and vegetarians (and those who are on gluten-free diets) to sample its 60-item salad bar.

