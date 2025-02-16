What Vegans Can Enjoy At Brazilian Steakhouses
Imagine a cutie you met on Tinder wants to take you out for a traditional Rodízio-Style dinner at a Brazilian steakhouse, even though you've told them you're a vegan. Before you ghost them forever, hear us out: Vegans can actually have a good time at some of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S.
For example, at Fogo de Chão, vegans can enjoy such dishes as seared tofu with miso black bean pasta. Roasted eggplant and beet tartare (not to be confused with beef tartare), are also available. Another steakhouse to consider is Texas de Brazil, which also made our list. It does not offer specific vegan dishes but encourages patrons to visit the salad area. There, a person could find plant-based items like cabbage salad, roasted garlic, sliced tomatoes, and marinated baby beets. Whenever you're unsure whether an offering is vegan-friendly, be sure to ask the staff at the restaurant.
One thing to note is that at most Brazilian steakhouses, one can opt out of the meat experience and only pay for the salad bar. Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse in Bellevue, Washington, proudly invites vegans and vegetarians (and those who are on gluten-free diets) to sample its 60-item salad bar.
Brazilian cuisine is not just all about meats as chefs become more creative with vegan and vegetarian dishes
In addition to focusing on salad bars or vegan entrees, you can check the menu for plant-based sides. Take, for example, the no. 1 item in our steakhouse ranking: Favela. Located in Astora, New York, the restaurant offers broccoli, mixed vegetables, and a roasted yucca flour dish known as farofa. You could also ask about the Favela Chic salad, which is made from lettuce, tomatoes, hearts of palm, onions, and cucumbers, all tossed in a simple olive oil and lemon vinaigrette. While the ingredients listed appear to be all vegan, it's still best to double-check with your server.
If you prefer plant-based options but don't strictly adhere to a vegan diet, you might want to find out about the vegetarian Brazilian dishes a steakhouse has to offer. Rodizio Grill offers sides like pão de queijo, or Brazilian cheese bread. Additionally, it serves grilled veggies with parmesan as well as farofa.
Finally, some Brazilian steakhouses will serve plant-based dishes such as plantains. Again, it's best to confirm with your server if the offerings are vegan, as those sides could be cooked in oils that have touched meats or other non-vegan ingredients. So, with a bit of menu exploration and possibly help from the staff, vegans can enjoy meals at a Brazilian steakhouse.