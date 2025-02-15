The Best Type Of Chicken To Use In Lasagna

You may not think of chicken when you think of lasagna, but it's a dish that's made to be messed with. The "traditional" lasagna in the United States — the one with ricotta and mozzarella and tomato sauce — is just one of the many different versions that originated in Italy, where they don't see lasagna recipes in such strict terms. Lasagna is basically any combination of sauce and meat or vegetables between flat pasta, with sauces ranging from creamy bechamel to lasagnas layered with meat broth. And once you open up your plate to the whole wide world of lasagna, chicken quickly makes itself at home due to how many flavors it pairs with. You just need to take one step to make sure it works: You need to make sure the chicken in your lasagna is shredded.

Advertisement

Like the crumbled pork and beef of a classic Bolognese sauce, meat in lasagna should be well integrated into the texture of the dish, creating a cohesive layer of perfect bites. Big chunks of sliced or chopped chicken don't quite work as well in lasagna, as they'll crowd out the other ingredients. Ground chicken on the other hand also doesn't really work, because chicken is too mild a flavor to stand out and will get overpowered when it gets that small. Shredded chicken finds a nice middle ground, as it layers in nice and flat, and will absorb sauces and cling to other ingredients while still standing out enough to be tasted.