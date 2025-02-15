The Refreshing Dipping Sauce That Beats Sour Cream For Quesadillas

Sure, you can scoop out a dollop of sour cream into a dish and serve it with the spicy skirt steak quesadillas you took great pains to prepare. You can also go the extra mile and complement your hard-made meal with a tastier dip, like one made with diced jalapeños, lime juice, and yogurt. Cilantro lovers may enjoy adding a chopped sprig or two, but the point is that once you've decided on creating a specially-made dip for your specially-made meal, the flavors are in your hands and left up to the directives of your palate's preferences.

Why settle for a plain, store-bought dipping sauce when you can whip up a herby, fresh side with little effort? As your cooked, steaming steak rests on a cutting board waiting to be sliced into, you can stir up or blend in a food processor Greek yogurt, garlic, green onions, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, and lime juice. Salt to taste, and you'll have a zesty dip that is sure to make additional appearances alongside other recipes made in your kitchen.