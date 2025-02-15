The Refreshing Dipping Sauce That Beats Sour Cream For Quesadillas
Sure, you can scoop out a dollop of sour cream into a dish and serve it with the spicy skirt steak quesadillas you took great pains to prepare. You can also go the extra mile and complement your hard-made meal with a tastier dip, like one made with diced jalapeños, lime juice, and yogurt. Cilantro lovers may enjoy adding a chopped sprig or two, but the point is that once you've decided on creating a specially-made dip for your specially-made meal, the flavors are in your hands and left up to the directives of your palate's preferences.
Why settle for a plain, store-bought dipping sauce when you can whip up a herby, fresh side with little effort? As your cooked, steaming steak rests on a cutting board waiting to be sliced into, you can stir up or blend in a food processor Greek yogurt, garlic, green onions, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, and lime juice. Salt to taste, and you'll have a zesty dip that is sure to make additional appearances alongside other recipes made in your kitchen.
Punch up the flavor and add this herby sauce to other recipes
Experiment by adding more or less of each ingredient to create the dip of your dreams. Sprinkle red pepper flakes into the mixture for added heat, or swirl a drizzle of hot sauce into the yogurt-based dip that has been spooned into a small dish for an aesthetically pleasing contrast of color. Once you have the basic recipe mastered, you can try punching up the flavor with the inclusion of cumin or smoked paprika.
Since the vivid color of a cilantro or jalapeño-flavored recipe may dim with time, this zesty green sauce is ideal to make and serve on the same day. Your homemade dip can also be served with pita chips or crackers, slathered onto steak and Chimichurri sandwiches, or used to top bowls of Moroccan chickpea stew. Leftovers can even be used as salad dressing or incorporated into a potato salad recipe. We have also tried using this creamy spread as a topping for grilled and fried proteins like fish, steak, or tofu. It's an easy winner.