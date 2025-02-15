The Ultimate Lazy Guacamole Is Just Diced Avocado With This Topping

We get it: Sometimes you don't have the time or the ingredients to put together the perfect crave-inducing guacamole recipe made from scratch. Whether you have to put together a meal quickly or don't have cilantro stocked in your kitchen, there's a shortcut to spooning a suitable equivalent onto your lunch. As versatile as guacamole recipes might be, sometimes less can be more, and we have the quick, easy hack to prove it.

Simply dice an avocado or two and add your choice of hot sauce for a speedy makeshift version of guac that can be served with chips, spooned into a taco, or used to crown a burrito bowl. Whether you're a fan of Tabasco or have mastered your own homemade sriracha recipes, you can adjust the taste of your culinary creation according to your palate. Add more or less sauce depending on your preferred level of heat, salt and pepper to taste, then bask in the convenience of your tasty resourcefulness.