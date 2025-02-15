The Ultimate Lazy Guacamole Is Just Diced Avocado With This Topping
We get it: Sometimes you don't have the time or the ingredients to put together the perfect crave-inducing guacamole recipe made from scratch. Whether you have to put together a meal quickly or don't have cilantro stocked in your kitchen, there's a shortcut to spooning a suitable equivalent onto your lunch. As versatile as guacamole recipes might be, sometimes less can be more, and we have the quick, easy hack to prove it.
Simply dice an avocado or two and add your choice of hot sauce for a speedy makeshift version of guac that can be served with chips, spooned into a taco, or used to crown a burrito bowl. Whether you're a fan of Tabasco or have mastered your own homemade sriracha recipes, you can adjust the taste of your culinary creation according to your palate. Add more or less sauce depending on your preferred level of heat, salt and pepper to taste, then bask in the convenience of your tasty resourcefulness.
Other easy ways to app up your lazy guacamole
If you want to cut down on the dishes you will need to wash later, you can even slice an avocado in half, remove the pit, then drizzle hot sauce directly onto the exposed surface before scooping out the flesh and plopping it onto your plate. Should you want to go the extra mile, a quick squeeze of lemon, a dash of paprika or cayenne powder, or a sprinkle of sugar can help build additional layers of flavor in your easy assembly.
To accommodate many dinners, de-pit several avocados and mash the flesh in a bowl before adding that final crowning finish of hot sauce. You can make the convenient dish aesthetic with the strategic placing of a few sprigs of garden herbs or a lemon wedge. To let friends and family customize their own meals, simply provide the diced avocado and a selection of hot sauces in a range of heat levels for perusal and eventual inclusion.