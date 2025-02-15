How To Serve Cosmo Cocktails If You Don't Have Martini Glasses
A cosmopolitan (also known as a cosmo) is a classic cocktail for a reason — beyond its synonymity with "Sex And The City." It's colorful, elegant, and oh-so drinkable. The drink rose to popularity at the end of the 80s and into the early 90s, riding the tails of the martini craze. Once the classic martini began taking on new flavors such as the appletini or espresso martini, cosmopolitan martinis were a natural extension – even though they're not technically martinis. Nonetheless, they were readily poured into and served up in martini glasses to elevate their appearance.
But if you're mixing up cosmos at home and you don't have martini glasses for your cosmo, what should you use? In short, use a coupe. Coupes are for so much more than champagne (and champagne towers) alone. While martini glasses are the standard for this drink and its lesser-known cousin (have you heard of the tomatini, a tomato martini?!), coupes are far more versatile. Martini glasses are typically reserved for the many varieties of martinis while coupes are used for a wide range of cocktails and wines.
Why coupe glasses work just as well
Coupes work because the style is similar enough to a martini glass with its long stem and wide round rim that the drink will stand out just as easily. While a coupe lacks the angular sides of martini glasses, you'll still be able to see the beautiful pink color through the sides of the glass. Most importantly, coupes have stems, which prevent your hand from warming the drink as you hold it. The wide mouth of the glass also affords plenty of room for you to smell the aromatic drink. And like a martini glass, the rim of a coupe glass is perfect for placing a lemon twist garnish.
Whether you're a regular cosmo drinker or making it for the first time, don't get tripped up on the glass. Stick to glasses with a wide mouth and a stem, such as a coupe, if you don't have martini glasses on hand. And don't forget to follow Tasting Table's 11 best tips for making the best cosmopolitan, too.