How To Serve Cosmo Cocktails If You Don't Have Martini Glasses

A cosmopolitan (also known as a cosmo) is a classic cocktail for a reason — beyond its synonymity with "Sex And The City." It's colorful, elegant, and oh-so drinkable. The drink rose to popularity at the end of the 80s and into the early 90s, riding the tails of the martini craze. Once the classic martini began taking on new flavors such as the appletini or espresso martini, cosmopolitan martinis were a natural extension – even though they're not technically martinis. Nonetheless, they were readily poured into and served up in martini glasses to elevate their appearance.

Advertisement

But if you're mixing up cosmos at home and you don't have martini glasses for your cosmo, what should you use? In short, use a coupe. Coupes are for so much more than champagne (and champagne towers) alone. While martini glasses are the standard for this drink and its lesser-known cousin (have you heard of the tomatini, a tomato martini?!), coupes are far more versatile. Martini glasses are typically reserved for the many varieties of martinis while coupes are used for a wide range of cocktails and wines.