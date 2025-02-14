Sour Vs Collins: The Difference Between The Cocktails

It would be an understatement to say there are a baffling amount of cocktail recipes in the world, even if you only focus on some better-known names like sour and Collins. They can be as timeless as a Manhattan or as trendy as an espresso martini. But what makes them really confusing is that one ingredient can change everything. Swap out gin for club soda and your Americano becomes a negroni. The first margaritas were just a daisy made with tequila instead of other liquors. And so go a lot of the differences between the perennially confused sours and Collins cocktails.

The two names are heavily associated with two popular, classic cocktails — a whiskey sour and Tom Collins — but both are actually entire categories of cocktails that simply share some common ingredients. There are pisco sours, Jose Collins, and about a dozen other variations on both names. The sour is the real crossover between the two, as both use citrus — usually lemon juice — to create refreshing cocktails. Both also make use of just about any kind of liquor, not just whiskey for sours and the gin of a Tom Collins. And while there are some ingredients used more in one style, like egg whites in sours, the one key difference that separates the two is usually bubbles.