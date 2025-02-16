The Must-Try Ratio For The Absolute Best Homemade Granola

While store bought granola is convenient, it's often overloaded with sugar and preservatives. Organic and whole-grain granola brands, like Purely Elizabeth — which has 11 different flavors that we've ranked — may be preservative-free, but come at a fairly high cost. Homemade granola is much more economical and, more importantly, gives you complete control over what you put in it. Plus, you don't even need a recipe because there's a simple formula to follow for the absolute best homemade granola, no matter what ingredients you have in mind.

The ratio of ingredients that optimizes homemade granola's taste and texture is 3-1-1-1: three parts oats, one part nuts, one part seeds, and one part dried fruit or other extra ingredient. Oats are the base of any granola, which is why they should be the most plentiful ingredient of your granola. Smaller proportions of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits sprinkled in will provide an even distribution of the flavors and textures.

Another ratio to keep in mind is wet ingredients to dry ingredients, as you'll toss the dry ingredients with some sort of fat and a sweetener to bind and season the granola before baking. A 6:1 ratio of dry ingredients to wet ingredients is a good rule of thumb. As far as a ratio of oil to sweetener, that's up to you. For example, if you want a sweeter granola, you can use a 1:1 ratio of oil to sweetener. If you don't want a sweetener, just use oil.

