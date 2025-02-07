We Can't Stop Watching Antonio Banderas Dance In Bosch's Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl ads are usually the domain of the same big-name brands, with beer and snack food like Lay's, cars, and insurance dominating the scene. But each year, a few new brands give it a go. This year, consumer electronics company Bosch is hoping Antonio Banderas will make a splash with its first ever ad during the big game. The German brand, which makes a wide range of products including kitchen appliances, has tapped the "Zorro" and "Babygirl" star as the face of a new campaign with the title "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like A Bosch," (it's a play on "boss" FYI), which also adds the unlikely pairing of someone doing an impression of former pro wrestler "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who passed away in 2011.

The ad highlights multiple sides of Bosch's business, with Banderas repping the specialty kitchen appliances in the form of a Bosch refrigerator, and the Macho Man impersonator personifying power tools. The ad escalates into a dance-off as each rep hypes his side of Bosch's business. The company says the two "play 'Bosches,' or physical manifestations of the confidence, strength, and power you feel with Bosch products." This ad is just the start of a multi-year campaign meant to advertise Bosch's full line of products together for the first time. A 30-second version of the ad will air during the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl, but Bosch has already posted a longer version on its YouTube channel.

