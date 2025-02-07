We Can't Stop Watching Antonio Banderas Dance In Bosch's Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl ads are usually the domain of the same big-name brands, with beer and snack food like Lay's, cars, and insurance dominating the scene. But each year, a few new brands give it a go. This year, consumer electronics company Bosch is hoping Antonio Banderas will make a splash with its first ever ad during the big game. The German brand, which makes a wide range of products including kitchen appliances, has tapped the "Zorro" and "Babygirl" star as the face of a new campaign with the title "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like A Bosch," (it's a play on "boss" FYI), which also adds the unlikely pairing of someone doing an impression of former pro wrestler "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who passed away in 2011.
The ad highlights multiple sides of Bosch's business, with Banderas repping the specialty kitchen appliances in the form of a Bosch refrigerator, and the Macho Man impersonator personifying power tools. The ad escalates into a dance-off as each rep hypes his side of Bosch's business. The company says the two "play 'Bosches,' or physical manifestations of the confidence, strength, and power you feel with Bosch products." This ad is just the start of a multi-year campaign meant to advertise Bosch's full line of products together for the first time. A 30-second version of the ad will air during the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl, but Bosch has already posted a longer version on its YouTube channel.
Bosch is planning a big ad campaign as it tries to expand in North America
The full Bosch ad campaign that is launching during the Super Bowl will eventually feature seven ads, all with their own unique "Bosches" personifying different products. Bosch has long been a big-name brand in Europe, but it doesn't have the same level of name recognition as other competitors in the U.S., and the company says that the ad campaign comes as it is focusing on growing its North American business. Bosch says it is planning on launching multiple new products along with the campaign that are specifically made with U.S. consumers in mind. While the other "Bosch" characters haven't gotten commercials yet and don't seem to be quite as celebrity driven, the kitchen side of things will see a fast-boiling induction cooktop repped by an Olympic sprinter and a dishwasher with some kind of original superhero.
It's not just big name celebrities Bosch is using to court your business after the Super Bowl either. The company has also partnered with Lowe's for a sale after the game. Starting on February 27 and lasting until March 12, Lowe's is offering 10% off all premium Bosch home appliances. The offer is available online, but you can also use Bosch's product locator to find a store near you if you want to check the products out in person. For some people, scoring a new coffee maker may be a more exciting prospect than the game itself. Here's our ranking of the best drip coffee makers of 2024 if you're in the market.