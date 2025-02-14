The Fruity Yogurt You Should Steer Clear Of At Trader Joe's
According to the online polling site, YouGov, Trader Joe's was the second most popular grocery store in the nation in 2024. Its popularity is well deserved, as the Trader Joe's brand consistently ranks at the top of our reviews on store-bought products, from frozen enchiladas to boxed beef broth. Trader Joe's yogurt selection alone provides plenty of fodder for an intra-brand comparison. And Tasting Table staff have tried and ranked 24 different Trader Joe's yogurt flavors. While we'd love to give you glowing reviews across the board, not all Trader Joe's yogurts deserve praise.
Of the 24 flavors of yogurt we ranked, guava passion fruit Greek whole milk yogurt is the fruity yogurt you should steer clear of at Trader Joe's. Since there were so many different types of yogurts to taste, the criteria for judgment were overall taste and texture. The guava passion fruit Greek whole milk yogurt was the worst tasting and had the most disappointing texture, according to the taste tester. Whole milk Greek yogurts are known for being decadently thick and creamy, but the guava passion fruit Greek yogurt was thin and soupy. The taste test fared even worse as the overriding flavor was described as "sickeningly sweet." Guava and passion fruit are both beloved tropical fruits, but their distinct tasting notes are anything but complementary. A thin, watery consistency, clashing fruit flavors, and an overwhelming sweetness are the reasons you should leave the guava passion fruit Greek whole milk yogurt out of your shopping cart.
What to look for in Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is the top choice for health and fitness enthusiasts because it packs around twice as much protein as regular yogurt and fewer carbohydrates. The filtering process involved in producing Greek yogurt concentrates the protein and fat, while also bolstering its consistency to be especially thick and rich. Whole milk Greek yogurt, like the low-ranking Trader Joe's guava passion fruit, is quite literally the cream of the crop when it comes to creamy texture and flavor. Furthermore, Greek yogurt is also notably more tangy than regular yogurt.
Perhaps the demise of Trader Joe's guava passion fruit yogurt lies with the choice of fruit; both guava and passion fruit concentrate are tart and have very pungent aftertastes, which overload the palate. An excess of sugar was an attempt to balance the tartness and pungency of the fruit and fermented funk in the yogurt. But it just added to the chaos of flavors. So, a lesson you might take from Trader Joe's lowest-ranking yogurt flavor is to look for more subtle or sweeter fruits to pair with the tanginess of Greek yogurt. Blueberries, peaches, strawberries, and mangoes are the fruit flavors that have landed the highest rankings on our list of Trader Joe's yogurts.