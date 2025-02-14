According to the online polling site, YouGov, Trader Joe's was the second most popular grocery store in the nation in 2024. Its popularity is well deserved, as the Trader Joe's brand consistently ranks at the top of our reviews on store-bought products, from frozen enchiladas to boxed beef broth. Trader Joe's yogurt selection alone provides plenty of fodder for an intra-brand comparison. And Tasting Table staff have tried and ranked 24 different Trader Joe's yogurt flavors. While we'd love to give you glowing reviews across the board, not all Trader Joe's yogurts deserve praise.

Advertisement

Of the 24 flavors of yogurt we ranked, guava passion fruit Greek whole milk yogurt is the fruity yogurt you should steer clear of at Trader Joe's. Since there were so many different types of yogurts to taste, the criteria for judgment were overall taste and texture. The guava passion fruit Greek whole milk yogurt was the worst tasting and had the most disappointing texture, according to the taste tester. Whole milk Greek yogurts are known for being decadently thick and creamy, but the guava passion fruit Greek yogurt was thin and soupy. The taste test fared even worse as the overriding flavor was described as "sickeningly sweet." Guava and passion fruit are both beloved tropical fruits, but their distinct tasting notes are anything but complementary. A thin, watery consistency, clashing fruit flavors, and an overwhelming sweetness are the reasons you should leave the guava passion fruit Greek whole milk yogurt out of your shopping cart.

Advertisement