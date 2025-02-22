The US State With The Most A&W Restaurant Locations

For many, the mention of A&W stirs up feelings of nostalgia. Whether it's the carhop service after church on Sundays, the frosty mugs of freshly made root beer, the mouthwatering cheeseburgers, or perfectly crispy fries, there are plenty of reasons to think fondly on A&W. The iconic restaurant has been a part of Americana for over 100 years, but there is one state that boasts more locations than any other: Wisconsin.

Although A&W began in California around the 1920s, Wisconsin claims the title of the state with the most locations. According to A&W's website, the restaurant has a presence in 47 different cities across America's Dairyland, with over 50 total restaurants operating throughout. A&W restaurants can be found in 37 of the 50 states in the U.S., but many of them have only a handful of locations — or, in the cases of Arkansas and Maryland, a single location.

While the Badger State is famously the birthplace of Culver's, A&W remains a popular fast food staple, with nearly all of its locations nestled in the central and southern parts of the state. The oldest Wisconsin A&W in Fond du Lac has been in operation since 1931. With a track record of success in Wisconsin dating back eight decades, the fast food icon isn't finished expanding throughout the state either. In November 2024, A&W announced its intentions to build up to 10 new locations around Madison and Milwaukee in the next five years.

