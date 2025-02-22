The US State With The Most A&W Restaurant Locations
For many, the mention of A&W stirs up feelings of nostalgia. Whether it's the carhop service after church on Sundays, the frosty mugs of freshly made root beer, the mouthwatering cheeseburgers, or perfectly crispy fries, there are plenty of reasons to think fondly on A&W. The iconic restaurant has been a part of Americana for over 100 years, but there is one state that boasts more locations than any other: Wisconsin.
Although A&W began in California around the 1920s, Wisconsin claims the title of the state with the most locations. According to A&W's website, the restaurant has a presence in 47 different cities across America's Dairyland, with over 50 total restaurants operating throughout. A&W restaurants can be found in 37 of the 50 states in the U.S., but many of them have only a handful of locations — or, in the cases of Arkansas and Maryland, a single location.
While the Badger State is famously the birthplace of Culver's, A&W remains a popular fast food staple, with nearly all of its locations nestled in the central and southern parts of the state. The oldest Wisconsin A&W in Fond du Lac has been in operation since 1931. With a track record of success in Wisconsin dating back eight decades, the fast food icon isn't finished expanding throughout the state either. In November 2024, A&W announced its intentions to build up to 10 new locations around Madison and Milwaukee in the next five years.
A&W remains the first name in root beer
While fast food chains like McDonald's and Taco Bell may be more deeply ingrained in the public consciousness, A&W hasn't thrived for over 100 years by standing pat. According to A&W's website, the brand's founding in 1919 predates the invention of sliced bread by nearly a decade. Additionally, the chain is credited with first crafting the bacon cheeseburger in 1963 and was one of the first U.S. chain restaurants to franchise in 1926. Yet, above all else, A&W is synonymous with root beer.
For some, A&W is the only name in root beer. The brand's own sugary drink actually preceded A&W restaurants by a few years and is still made fresh at each location. For our part, we tried and ranked 19 different root beer brands, with A&W coming in 16th. Of course, we must give credit where it's due. According to our taste tester, this is what root beer should taste like, and its reputation as the top name in root beer is well-earned, even if you may prefer other brands.
When not enjoying it from a frosty mug, fans of A&W — and root beer, in general — can use the famous soda to marinate chicken, creating a unique sweet and savory flavor. Those hoping to see A&W's impressive history up close can enjoy a meal at the chain's Lodi, California location. It was in this city that A&W co-founder Roy Allen set up his first root beer stand in 1919, and it holds a special place to this day.