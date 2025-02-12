Reddit Is In Awe Of Costco's 11-Pound Raclette Cheese Wheel

Sure, lots of us are big cheese fans, but this week, on Reddit, fans of one famously stinky variety are singing the praises of a truly ginormous wheel they scored from Costco. The happy customer, Redditor spam_likely, posted a photo of the giant 11-pound wheel of Raclette that arrived on their doorstep after ordering it online, saying it was way bigger than expected.

The cheese, produced by Mifroma in Switzerland, is sold online for $149.99 at Costco, which sounds like a pretty penny. However, that comes out to $13.63 per pound, which is reasonable compared to the $15.00 or more that you might expect to pay for the melted cheese at a street fair. The customer also said that Costco included a package of labels for resale, just in case a single household can't consume 11 pounds within its three- to four-week lifespan. Never fear, you can also vacuum-pack or freeze the raclette to buy more time — it keeps for up to six months in the freezer.