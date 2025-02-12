How To Bring Creamy Vs Solid Cheese Through TSA Checkpoints

Ingredients like condiments and spices are definitely a great traveling souvenir that encapsulate a region, but cheese is a particular favorite of ours. The dairy product differs in every location, with each climate leaving its own impact on cheese. Before you gather up various kinds to put together the ultimate cheese board, make sure you know how to get cheese through TSA checkpoints.

Cheese can be made in a multitude of ways, but when determining how much of the dairy product to travel with, it all comes down to texture. Since creamy cheeses like brie or mozzarella have a smooth, spreadable texture — almost similar to a thick moisturizer — TSA requires them to be capped at 3.4 oz or 100ml when packed in your carry-on luggage. The packaging for the cheese should list the weight, so don't discard it when packing the creamy goods. Additionally, keeping the cheese in its original container or wrapping helps to keep it fresh.

If you can, you should also try to refrigerate the cheese before heading to the airport. Softer cheese can safely sit out for about two hours, so you'll need to keep it as cold as you can. Wrap it up in aluminum foil and place frozen ice packs next to it to preserve the cheese throughout your flight. Store the cheese in the coolest, driest part of your suitcase, preferably away from heavy objects that may press against it. Solid cheeses don't require quite so many considerations.

