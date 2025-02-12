How To Bring Creamy Vs Solid Cheese Through TSA Checkpoints
Ingredients like condiments and spices are definitely a great traveling souvenir that encapsulate a region, but cheese is a particular favorite of ours. The dairy product differs in every location, with each climate leaving its own impact on cheese. Before you gather up various kinds to put together the ultimate cheese board, make sure you know how to get cheese through TSA checkpoints.
Cheese can be made in a multitude of ways, but when determining how much of the dairy product to travel with, it all comes down to texture. Since creamy cheeses like brie or mozzarella have a smooth, spreadable texture — almost similar to a thick moisturizer — TSA requires them to be capped at 3.4 oz or 100ml when packed in your carry-on luggage. The packaging for the cheese should list the weight, so don't discard it when packing the creamy goods. Additionally, keeping the cheese in its original container or wrapping helps to keep it fresh.
If you can, you should also try to refrigerate the cheese before heading to the airport. Softer cheese can safely sit out for about two hours, so you'll need to keep it as cold as you can. Wrap it up in aluminum foil and place frozen ice packs next to it to preserve the cheese throughout your flight. Store the cheese in the coolest, driest part of your suitcase, preferably away from heavy objects that may press against it. Solid cheeses don't require quite so many considerations.
The sky's the limit when traveling with solid cheeses
Since harder cheeses aren't considered a liquid product, there's no limit to how much you can pack with you in your carry-on. Still, you should take precaution to ensure that your cheesy souvenir gets to your home undamaged. Low moisture cheeses like aged gouda or parmesan don't require refrigeration, but you should still keep them in their original packaging. To keep moisture and air away from the cheese, you can vacuum seal it if possible.
If you've already sliced the wheel open, use butter to prevent the cheese from drying out. The fat increases the shelf life of the cheese, creating a barrier that keeps it fresh and mold-free. Any kind of butter will do — just make sure it's room temperature so that you can spread a thin coat over the exposed cheese. Once done, wrap it back up with its packaging or put it in an airtight plastic bag. For wheels of cheese that are particularly large, you can place them in your checked luggage instead. Not only will this free up space in your carry-on for items that you may need while on the plane, but the baggage hold tends to be a little cooler than the compartment above your seat.