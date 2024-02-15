Here's How Long Cheese Can Safely Sit Out On The Countertop

If you have ever hosted a get-together, you know how helpful having a cheese board is. Aside from gathering guests together as they wait for the main course to be served, it also gives them something easy to nibble on while they continue their conversations after a meal. Since these gatherings can last for hours, it's fair to wonder how long your cheese board can safely sit out in the open. After all, we are frequently advised to never leave perishable food items out for more than two hours. That two-hour rule also applies to letting most cheeses sit out on the counter at room temperature.

As Sarah Hill of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board advised to U.S. Dairy, soft, fresh, and unripened cheeses must be disposed of after sitting out for two hours. Meanwhile, according to the USDA, hard cheeses, which have a moisture content that's only 35% to 40%, can be left unrefrigerated and remain safe for consumption, provided that the temperature stays steady at around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hard cheeses produced from pasteurized milk in the U.S. are also less acidic, which helps inhibit bacterial growth. It's different for soft and fresh cheeses, though. Since their high moisture content leaves them vulnerable to molds, they must be refrigerated. A study published in the Asian-Australasian Journal of Animal Sciences reports that cheese consumption-related food-borne illnesses have been generally linked to these types of cheese.