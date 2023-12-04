Use Butter To Prevent Cheese From Drying Out

If you're regularly finding chunks of dried-out cheese in the recesses of your fridge, we've got a hack to help keep your manchego, gouda, and cheddar fresh for longer. All you need to do is apply a thin layer of butter on the exposed surfaces of your cheese to reduce the risk of it drying out and boost its shelf life.

So how does a simple coating of butter stop cheese from becoming unpalatably crusty? Well, if cheese is left uncovered in the fridge, its surface can become hard and unappetizing to eat. This occurs because cheese loses moisture within the cold, dry environment. Butter hampers this process by forming a protective seal around the cheese, which significantly lessens moisture loss over time.

This trick is particularly useful if you prefer to have a variety of different cheeses on hand for meals, but aren't able to use each one before it goes bad. For example, a mature cheddar is perfect for an intense mac and cheese, whereas creamier fontina is ideal for a gooey pizza with an appetizing cheese pull. Frankly, the ability to store your cheese in a way that extends its lifespan can lead to more interesting meals, less food waste, and fewer dollars spent on groceries.