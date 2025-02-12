The Vegetable You've Never Considered Making Fries Out Of (But Totally Should)

French fries are the ultimate snack to reach for in a pinch. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they're easy to make and endlessly satisfying. With so many veggies for making fries that aren't potatoes, the humble fry no longer needs to be limited to just the classic potato version. In fact, among these other vegetable alternatives, there might just be a few hidden gems in the bunch that you've never considered before. If you're looking to add more veggie nutrients into your diet, the switch from potatoes is as simple as can be. Turn turnips into your next batch of fries and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the tasty results.

The benefits of turnips include an abundance of vitamin C, iron, and calcium among other nutrients, meaning that these fries are both delicious and good for you. In addition to the nutritional value, turnip fries are convenient to prepare and customizable with a number of different seasoning blends and dipping sauces. What's more, you don't actually have to peel turnips before roasting them, which makes the entire process even more streamlined. Preparing picture-perfect turnip fries is almost effortless while yielding hearty and crave-worthy results.