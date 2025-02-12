The Vegetable You've Never Considered Making Fries Out Of (But Totally Should)
French fries are the ultimate snack to reach for in a pinch. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they're easy to make and endlessly satisfying. With so many veggies for making fries that aren't potatoes, the humble fry no longer needs to be limited to just the classic potato version. In fact, among these other vegetable alternatives, there might just be a few hidden gems in the bunch that you've never considered before. If you're looking to add more veggie nutrients into your diet, the switch from potatoes is as simple as can be. Turn turnips into your next batch of fries and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the tasty results.
The benefits of turnips include an abundance of vitamin C, iron, and calcium among other nutrients, meaning that these fries are both delicious and good for you. In addition to the nutritional value, turnip fries are convenient to prepare and customizable with a number of different seasoning blends and dipping sauces. What's more, you don't actually have to peel turnips before roasting them, which makes the entire process even more streamlined. Preparing picture-perfect turnip fries is almost effortless while yielding hearty and crave-worthy results.
Tips for the ultimate turnip fries
For baked fries, preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and roast for about 20 to 25 minutes until they get crispy. When air-frying your fries, preheat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for approximately 10 minutes, shaking up the basket around the halfway point. Either vegetable oil or olive oil is ideal for getting your fries to crisp up in the oven or air fryer. They are also excellent choices to act as a binder for your choice of seasonings without overpowering the flavor. The mildly sweet and earthy flavors of cooked turnips mean that you can add just about any spices you like. A freshly made batch of turnip fries is also perfect for a bevy of different dipping sauces.
Keep things basic with a standard shake of salt and pepper or add a hint of spice with smoked paprika, crushed red peppers, or red cayenne. This would pair especially well with a whipped feta dip recipe to balance the heat. You can also season your turnip fries with your favorite Creole seasoning and prepare a delicious remoulade sauce for dipping. Lean into a more herbal flavor profile by seasoning your fries with earthy dried herbs such as sage, thyme, rosemary, and oregano. A big bowl of garlicky toum would be a great dipping sauce for herb-rich turnip fries. However you wish to flavor your turnip fries, you'll be glad to add a new vegetable to your rotation.