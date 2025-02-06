Review: PopUp Bagels' Cheez-It Schmears Are More Creamy Than Cheesy

For a long time, you could only get a really good bagel in the bagel capital of the world, New York. While New York still reigns supreme as the home of iconic bagels thanks to New York's water and the signature New York-style bagel technique of boiling and baking, there is a new bagel franchise currently taking social media by storm, and it started in Connecticut.

PopUp Bagels began during the pandemic in a home kitchen in Westport and has gone on to open popup and permanent bagel locations across New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Part of PopUp Bagels's charm, beyond its humble origin story, is that its piping hot bagels are meant to be ripped apart and dipped into one of its signature vats of butter or cream cheese.

Perhaps because its roots are in social media where culinary trends and collaborations help food lovers connect with new eateries, PopUp Bagels routinely collaborates with both elevated and mainstream culinary ventures to add a little extra wonder to its cream cheeses and butters. Past collaborations have included Utz cheese ball cream cheese, Dominque Ansel escargot butter, and Old Bay crabby cream cheese.

In celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl, PopUp Bagel is teaming up with everyone's favorite snack cracker, Cheez-It, for two limited edition smears to enjoy with its beloved bagels. We sampled the collaboration as soon as the schmears were available so we could bring you our official review ahead of game day.