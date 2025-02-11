What It Means When You See 'Pizza A Metro' On A Menu

If variety is the spice of life, then pizza is never short on variety. With seemingly endless combinations of toppings, crusts, and cheeses — not to mention numerous regional interpretations, pizza enthusiasts can enjoy variety to their heart's content. While many Italian styles of pizza like Sicilian are well known, pizza a metro is a variety worth taking another look at the next time you're craving a fresh pie.

First things first: Pizza a metro is Italian for "pizza by the meter," and it could be considered the party sub of pizzas. It may be a strange comparison, but it's apt because the size of a pizza a metro pie depends on the number of people who will eat it. Once that number is determined when a pizza is ordered, the dough is formed into an oblong (not quite rectangular or circular) shape and then topped with sauce, cheese, and toppings before being cooked on the stone floor of a pizza oven to ensure a thoroughly cooked and crispy crust.

Once they're cooked, the pies take on a texture and look that's similar to a French bread pizza. The crust is thick and crunchy, and the pizza is carved into square slices. Because of the shape and size of the pizza, this style is ideal for a table where everyone wants different toppings because it can easily be sectioned off.

