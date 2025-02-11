How To Try Peter Luger Steak At A Major Discount
Ranked by Tasting Table as the best steakhouse in America, Peter Luger is a New York institution and its menu pricing reflects this. Established in Brooklyn in 1887, this steakhouse is known for high-quality dry-aged beef that endures a rigorous selection process. A serving of steak for one costs around $75-$81, depending on the location. With such a high cost for a single serving of steak, many may feel priced out of the Peter Luger experience. If you want to sample the steak from Peter Luger at a more accessible price point, grabbing a reservation for lunch is your best bet. Newly added to the Peter Luger menu in June 2023, the lunch special-only steak sandwich retails for around $38. This lighter version of Peter Luger's most famous fare will give you a taste of its steak for about half the price.
The lower price tag and limited availability make this sandwich a hot commodity, so you'll want to check ahead and confirm with your specific Peter Luger location ahead of time. Although differing in presentation from a standard serving of steak, this sandwich contains eight ounces of the USDA Prime New York strip steak for which the restaurant is well-known. Finishing this off is a pair of elevated steak sandwich toppings that includes a spread of horseradish sauce and caramelized onions. For those local to one of Peter Luger's four locations, it's worth seeking this sandwich out.
Why Peter Luger's steak sandwich is worth it
The true beauty of Peter Luger's steak sandwich lies within its simplicity. It's well-known that the secret to the best steak sandwich is to keep the seasoning simple. Peter Luger's fervent adherence to serving high-quality meat means that the eight ounces of New York strip cooked to order just like any of its other steaks do not need to be dressed up with too many overblown accouterments for a fulfilling sandwich.
The simple toasted onion roll is buttered and topped with chunks of perfectly prepared steak before being finished off with horseradish spread and caramelized onions. The delicate interplay of savory, spicy, sweet, and tangy flavors amounts to a well-rounded and fully realized experience in each bite, all of which makes this exclusive sandwich from Peter Luger well worth it for those looking to try out the steak in a smaller portion size and price point.
One thing to keep in mind is that this is obviously a little different from a standard steak serving, but will still allow you to taste a good portion of Peter Luger's steak. It will also help you to determine if you like it enough to come back for a splurge-worthy dinner portion. Dining at such a classic steakhouse as Peter Luger is an experience in itself and having an entry-level-priced entree such as the steak sandwich means that the enjoyment no longer has to be gate-kept by a high price point. Savor every bite of this unmistakably great steak sandwich.