How To Try Peter Luger Steak At A Major Discount

The true beauty of Peter Luger's steak sandwich lies within its simplicity. It's well-known that the secret to the best steak sandwich is to keep the seasoning simple. Peter Luger's fervent adherence to serving high-quality meat means that the eight ounces of New York strip cooked to order just like any of its other steaks do not need to be dressed up with too many overblown accouterments for a fulfilling sandwich.

The simple toasted onion roll is buttered and topped with chunks of perfectly prepared steak before being finished off with horseradish spread and caramelized onions. The delicate interplay of savory, spicy, sweet, and tangy flavors amounts to a well-rounded and fully realized experience in each bite, all of which makes this exclusive sandwich from Peter Luger well worth it for those looking to try out the steak in a smaller portion size and price point.

One thing to keep in mind is that this is obviously a little different from a standard steak serving, but will still allow you to taste a good portion of Peter Luger's steak. It will also help you to determine if you like it enough to come back for a splurge-worthy dinner portion. Dining at such a classic steakhouse as Peter Luger is an experience in itself and having an entry-level-priced entree such as the steak sandwich means that the enjoyment no longer has to be gate-kept by a high price point. Savor every bite of this unmistakably great steak sandwich.

