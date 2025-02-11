A Little Extract Goes A Long Way In Vanilla Coffee Creamer
Store-bought creamer isn't bad. In fact, it can be really, really good. Vanilla creamer, in particular, is one of the most universal, and it can be really simple to make at home — whether you aim to save some money or simply desire the freedom of determining how sweet it comes out. However, before you get started, Andrea Allen — the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and 2021 World Barista runner-up — wants you to know one thing first. In speaking with Tasting Table, Allen notes that, in the case of adding vanilla extract to your creamer, "You can always add more, but you, of course, can't take away."
Allen's advice is important, because too much vanilla extract can easily ruin your coffee. But how much is enough? Well, her advice is simple: "Usually a half teaspoon to a couple [of] cups of liquid is a best practice, and then you can adjust based on flavor." While most creamer recipes call for a combination of half and half, condensed milk, or heavy cream and milk, you can also opt for alternatives. Allen previously revealed the best dairy-free milk substitute for homemade coffee creamer, and our taste testers have tasted and ranked 15 vanilla extract brands from worst to best to make your choices a bit easier. After creating your homemade vanilla coffee creamer, you can start experimenting by adding and combining other flavors.
Vanilla works with other flavors, too
Once you have mastered your vanilla coffee creamer, then you can begin combining it with other flavors. Fortunately, vanilla tends to pair well with just about anything else you might like to add to your coffee. In general, it is best to stick with additions that mimic the natural flavors already present in coffee beans. However, since vanilla already checks some of those boxes, you might consider pairing it with a flavor that crosses out a different flavor profile.
For example, while you can certainly combine vanilla and caramel in your coffee creamer, it may be more interesting to opt for something that introduces another dimension of flavor — one that veers outside of the realm of warm and sweet. For ideas, you can almost always find inspiration in the seasons. Allen herself shared some of her favorite fall coffee creamer flavor additions, including options like pistachio and smoky Lapsang Souchong tea, which would pair well with vanilla in your creamer. If considering summer coffee trends, make a blueberry coffee-inspired creamer, or get even more fruity with additions like strawberry or raspberry.
No matter what direction you take with vanilla coffee creamer, the easiest way is to purchase a syrup from the store and add it directly to your recipe — or, simply go with an extract. Just don't forget Allen's advice and add too much at once.