A Little Extract Goes A Long Way In Vanilla Coffee Creamer

Store-bought creamer isn't bad. In fact, it can be really, really good. Vanilla creamer, in particular, is one of the most universal, and it can be really simple to make at home — whether you aim to save some money or simply desire the freedom of determining how sweet it comes out. However, before you get started, Andrea Allen — the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and 2021 World Barista runner-up — wants you to know one thing first. In speaking with Tasting Table, Allen notes that, in the case of adding vanilla extract to your creamer, "You can always add more, but you, of course, can't take away."

Allen's advice is important, because too much vanilla extract can easily ruin your coffee. But how much is enough? Well, her advice is simple: "Usually a half teaspoon to a couple [of] cups of liquid is a best practice, and then you can adjust based on flavor." While most creamer recipes call for a combination of half and half, condensed milk, or heavy cream and milk, you can also opt for alternatives. Allen previously revealed the best dairy-free milk substitute for homemade coffee creamer, and our taste testers have tasted and ranked 15 vanilla extract brands from worst to best to make your choices a bit easier. After creating your homemade vanilla coffee creamer, you can start experimenting by adding and combining other flavors.

