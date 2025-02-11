Turn Grilled Cheese Into An Indulgent Breakfast Sandwich With 2 Easy Additions

When it comes to grilled cheese, sometimes the simplest options are the most satisfying. When a grilled cheese craving hits, all you really need is good bread and a cheese that melts well. But while simplicity is all well and good, sometimes you need to switch things up in the sandwich department, maybe even turning that grilled cheese into a breakfast sandwich. Before diving too deep into the grilled cheese possibilities, check out our best hacks for grilled cheese you'll wish you knew sooner.

If you're craving grilled cheese but need a substantial breakfast, there's an easy way to turn the classic sandwich into an indulgent breakfast with just a couple of additions that you likely already have in your refrigerator. By adding eggs and maple syrup to your grilled cheese, you get the added protein needed for a powerful start to the day along with a touch of sweetness that evokes childhood breakfasts without the need for whipping up pancake batter. When choosing maple syrup, it's good to know the difference between real and fake maple syrup, and we always recommend pure maple syrup over corn syrup-based options for the most authentic maple flavor. Since you'll be pairing sweet with savory, remember that a pinch of salt can improve your maple syrup, making the flavors shine.

