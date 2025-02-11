Turn Grilled Cheese Into An Indulgent Breakfast Sandwich With 2 Easy Additions
When it comes to grilled cheese, sometimes the simplest options are the most satisfying. When a grilled cheese craving hits, all you really need is good bread and a cheese that melts well. But while simplicity is all well and good, sometimes you need to switch things up in the sandwich department, maybe even turning that grilled cheese into a breakfast sandwich. Before diving too deep into the grilled cheese possibilities, check out our best hacks for grilled cheese you'll wish you knew sooner.
If you're craving grilled cheese but need a substantial breakfast, there's an easy way to turn the classic sandwich into an indulgent breakfast with just a couple of additions that you likely already have in your refrigerator. By adding eggs and maple syrup to your grilled cheese, you get the added protein needed for a powerful start to the day along with a touch of sweetness that evokes childhood breakfasts without the need for whipping up pancake batter. When choosing maple syrup, it's good to know the difference between real and fake maple syrup, and we always recommend pure maple syrup over corn syrup-based options for the most authentic maple flavor. Since you'll be pairing sweet with savory, remember that a pinch of salt can improve your maple syrup, making the flavors shine.
Grilled cheese isn't just for lunch
To add eggs to your grilled cheese, there are a couple of routes you could take. If you prefer a breakfast sandwich with a runny yolk, simply fry one or two eggs to your liking, seasoning lightly with salt and pepper. From there, make the grilled cheese as you normally would, and once the cheese has been melted, open the sandwich and place the fried eggs on one half of the open sandwich, carefully returning the top half and pressing down gently so as to not break the yolk too early. If you prefer scrambled eggs in a breakfast sandwich, cook your eggs to a soft scramble and then use the same method of pulling open your cooked grilled cheese, spooning the eggs onto one side of melted cheese, and then closing up the sandwich.
For our meat lovers out there, give your grilled cheese breakfast sandwich a protein punch with a breakfast sausage patty, or even breakfast sausage links that have been split lengthwise, making them easier to layer in a sandwich. The flavors of a breakfast sausage, like sage and fennel seeds, will be a perfect sweet and savory combination with maple syrup and eggs. Alternative options to breakfast sausage are thinly sliced ham or even vegetarian sausage substitutes. If you really want to lean into classic breakfast sandwich flavors, swap out the plain toast for a deli favorite with our everything bagel grilled cheese recipe.