The Absolute Best Pringles Flavor Won't Be Around Forever
Walking up to the Pringles section in the chip aisle of any store can be like walking up to a kaleidoscope of colors. The iconic chip brand — or rather, crisps — has dozens of flavors with plenty of mainstays, limited releases, and seasonal flavors. We tried and ranked 18 different kinds of Pringles and the absolute best Pringles flavor is one that's a limited edition.
Since 2015, Hot Ones has emerged as a major player in the food world for its ever-changing, ever-hotter lineup of sauces that have coated dozens of chicken wings. To that end, the best Pringles flavor is Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde — part of a collaboration between Pringles and Hot Ones that was first announced in 2022.
The best chip flavors are salty and crunchy, and have a depth of flavor that gets better with each bite. That's exactly what we found with Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Pringles. With a flavor that reminded us of salsa verde, the flavor and the heat are intense — be warned the chips contain a blend of serrano and habanero spices, so the spice factor may be a little much for those who prefer milder flavors. Still, despite the crisps living up to their branding, these Pringles offer more than lingering heat and the flavor kept us coming back.
A spicy, crunchy bite
"Hot Ones" fans were first introduced to the Los Calientes Verde sauce during Season 6 of the show, where it slid into the fifth spot on the 10-wing gauntlet. The sauce, which boasts 36,000 Scovilles, has made appearances in several seasons since then and has also been rotated out with the show's Los Calientes Rojo and Los Calientes Barbacoa variations.
Fans of those sauces can also find them in Pringles form and the spicy rojo and barbacoa chips were eighth and ninth on our list respectively. With a distinct paprika flavor, we found the rojo chips do not have the same depth of flavor as the verde ones. They may not appeal to everyone, but we think they're flavorful enough to try. The barbacoa chips are worth a try for those who love the flavor of barbacoa (especially the smoky and umami flavors), but we found that the barbacoa Pringles tasted a little too similar to BBQ chips.
Since Pringles is always coming out with interesting new flavors, the Hot Ones Los Calientes verde Pringles may not be around forever. But those who want a kick of spice in their Pringles will want to pick up a canister of these before they're gone.