The Absolute Best Pringles Flavor Won't Be Around Forever

Walking up to the Pringles section in the chip aisle of any store can be like walking up to a kaleidoscope of colors. The iconic chip brand — or rather, crisps — has dozens of flavors with plenty of mainstays, limited releases, and seasonal flavors. We tried and ranked 18 different kinds of Pringles and the absolute best Pringles flavor is one that's a limited edition.

Since 2015, Hot Ones has emerged as a major player in the food world for its ever-changing, ever-hotter lineup of sauces that have coated dozens of chicken wings. To that end, the best Pringles flavor is Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde — part of a collaboration between Pringles and Hot Ones that was first announced in 2022.

The best chip flavors are salty and crunchy, and have a depth of flavor that gets better with each bite. That's exactly what we found with Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Pringles. With a flavor that reminded us of salsa verde, the flavor and the heat are intense — be warned the chips contain a blend of serrano and habanero spices, so the spice factor may be a little much for those who prefer milder flavors. Still, despite the crisps living up to their branding, these Pringles offer more than lingering heat and the flavor kept us coming back.

