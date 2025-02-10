Is French Toast Batter The Secret To Saving Leftover Pizza?

Leftover cold pizza is a delicacy of its own. But if you don't eat it the next day, the crust can become dry and unpalatable. Reheating leftover pizza in the oven can make it too crispy on the edges while microwaving it can turn the base floppy. So what's the secret way to save leftover pizza? Take inspiration from this YouTube video from Internet Shaquille and soak your slices in French toast batter before frying. This trick results in a pillowy pizza with a crisp, eggy exterior and gooey middle.

Dunking a stale pizza in an eggy batter provides a dry crust with heaps of much-needed moisture; it almost plumps it up, in a similar way to day-old croissants that are dipped in custard to make bread pudding. Moreover, when you place your dunked pizza on a hot skillet (cheese side up) the batter thickens, creating an eggy barrier on the bottom. This allows the crust to warm up and develop some texture without burning. Better yet, when you flip your pizza over, this eggy armor surrounds the cheese and toppings, helping to hold them in place and protecting them from the direct heat. The result? Pizza that has a soft, almost-cushiony texture and uber-savory quality with piping-hot toppings.

The key to French toasting your pizza is to give your slices just enough time to soak up the batter without becoming soggy. You should also cook your leftover pizza on medium heat so the center has enough time to reheat while the egg sets.

