The Best Prime Hydration Flavor Lives Up To The Hype

Prime boasts a trendy lineup of hydrating sports drinks featuring classic and exciting new flavors. With big names — particularly Logan Paul and KSI — behind the brand, there's plenty of hype for it to live up to. We tasted and ranked 13 Prime flavors to see if any truly meet public expectations, and the best Prime hydration flavor did not disappoint. Lemonade — a seemingly basic yet timeless flavor — shines through with originality when presented by Prime.

A flavor like lemonade can be tricky to execute. If it's too plain, it doesn't warrant the hype, even with a big brand behind it. If it's altered too much, it loses the refreshing essence we all love. Prime has found the perfect balance between classic and innovative with their lemonade. Of course, nothing can truly replicate the real thing, but this drink comes remarkably close to original lemonade. There's no lingering artificial taste such as the one we found in Prime's Tropical Punch flavor, which we ranked last.

This allows the lemon essence to take center stage rather than being subdued by artificial flavors. Additionally, the lemon flavor isn't too harsh and there's just enough sweetness to soften the sharp citrus taste, resulting in a well-balanced, tangy beverage. And because the sugar doesn't overwhelm the palate, you're treated to a refreshing burst of lemon that's vibrant and full of life.

