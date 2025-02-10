The Best Place To Buy Quality Crawfish And What To Look For When Shopping
The best meals find a way to bring a community together. In the South, a crawfish boil is one such event. It's a chance to enjoy fresh seafood and authentic Cajun flavors, all while in the company of your loved ones. However, a crawfish boil is only as good as the star of the show, and that means having high-quality crawfish on hand. Of course, getting the freshest sea critters often requires going straight to the source, which is exactly what we did to inquire about the best tips and tricks for purchasing these delicious crustaceans. We spoke with Johnnie Gale, a corporate chef at the Louisiana-based Guidry's Catfish and at Ocean Select Seafood, who suggests that to find the freshest crawfish, there's only one place to go.
"Local seafood markets would be your best bet if you are looking for good quality crawfish," Gale notes. "If you're new in town, you can ask a local to point you in the right direction." These markets are renowned for having some of the best seafood you'll ever consume. While springtime is traditionally crawfish season, these crustaceans can be found throughout most of the year, especially at these sorts of gatherings. Just be sure to watch out for the liveliness and the smell of the crawfish before purchasing. Paying attention to both of these traits will net the freshest catch for the perfect seafood boil.
Going straight to the source
For a true, authentic taste of the ocean — be it crawfish, lobster, crab, or some other seafood — Gale's suggestion just makes sense. These local markets sometimes source their seafood straight from crawfish farms, though fresher catches aren't out of the question either. If you're new to crawfish or unsure where to go for the good stuff, Gale recommends checking the reviews of different shops before making a purchase. Word of mouth can play a significant role too, especially in places like Louisiana where there are hundreds of wholesale seafood distributors. Of course, locals will likely be happy to recommend their favorite spot just as they would with pizza joints or steakhouses.
If heading to a local market isn't an option for you, Gale offers another suggestion. "There are numerous online markets where you can purchase and have them shipped," she explains. "There are places like Tony's Seafood in Baton Rouge that will ship live crawfish right to your door!" Additionally, the chef notes that there are various Louisiana-based crawfish farms who will also be willing to ship these critters to you, as well as online stores and other retailers who provide similar service. However, Gale emphasizes that it's crucial to check any available reviews before purchase so that customers know exactly who they're buying from and what they're in for.
Keep your eyes (and nose) peeled
A familiar fishy smell quickly (and likely strongly) fills the nostrils upon stepping inside a fresh seafood market. Crawfish has an odor too, and according to Gale, that makes it easy to determine how fresh it is. "Another telltale sign of the crawfish's freshness is its smell," the chef says. "The best picks should have a salty smell at most, but it should never bombard the nose with unsavory, fishy odors." Crawfish with an unpleasant scent is an automatic indication that the desired seafood isn't fresh. It may also serve as a red flag that the rest of the market's offerings aren't fresh either. Additionally, customers should keep an eye on the setup of the market itself for signs of freshness. If the market's counter smells fishy or if supposedly fresh fish isn't properly iced or refrigerated, customers should look elsewhere for clean, fresh crawfish.
While fresh-smelling crawfish are essential for a boil, so are fresh, lively crustaceans, according to Gale. "Live crawfish is the best way to go when buying crawfish," the chef says. "Get the ones that are still moving so you can be sure they are fresh." Just like live lobsters in a tank, a lively crawfish is a fresh crawfish, and that means customers are likely buying something that may have been caught just a day or two beforehand. Once purchased, it is important to use the crawfish quickly, if not on the same day. Raw crawfish is only good for a day or two properly stored in a refrigerator, while cooked crawfish is good for 3 to 4 days. With fresh seafood on hand, crawfish boil attendees can spend more time figuring out the proper technique for cracking and peeling crawfish and enjoying the festivities.