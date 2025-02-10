The Best Place To Buy Quality Crawfish And What To Look For When Shopping

The best meals find a way to bring a community together. In the South, a crawfish boil is one such event. It's a chance to enjoy fresh seafood and authentic Cajun flavors, all while in the company of your loved ones. However, a crawfish boil is only as good as the star of the show, and that means having high-quality crawfish on hand. Of course, getting the freshest sea critters often requires going straight to the source, which is exactly what we did to inquire about the best tips and tricks for purchasing these delicious crustaceans. We spoke with Johnnie Gale, a corporate chef at the Louisiana-based Guidry's Catfish and at Ocean Select Seafood, who suggests that to find the freshest crawfish, there's only one place to go.

"Local seafood markets would be your best bet if you are looking for good quality crawfish," Gale notes. "If you're new in town, you can ask a local to point you in the right direction." These markets are renowned for having some of the best seafood you'll ever consume. While springtime is traditionally crawfish season, these crustaceans can be found throughout most of the year, especially at these sorts of gatherings. Just be sure to watch out for the liveliness and the smell of the crawfish before purchasing. Paying attention to both of these traits will net the freshest catch for the perfect seafood boil.