The Best Vermouth For Your Negroni, According To An Expert

A classic Negroni cocktail includes just three ingredients: gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. With such a bare-bones recipe, it is important to choose only the best components, as there is nowhere for them to hide. When it comes to vermouth, we consulted an expert to find the very best. According to Caitlinn Santiesteban, the Beverage Operations and Inventory Manager at Amal and Level 6 in Miami, Florida, there is only one way to go.

"My preferred vermouth for a Negroni is Carpano Antica Formula," Santiesteban reveals. "To me, it enhances the cocktail's already velvety texture with its rich, sweet profile and notes of vanilla." However, she notes that not everyone may agree with her chosen brand. "Some may argue that Cocchi Vermouth di Torino or Dolin Rouge offer a more balanced profile and are equally deserving of attention," she adds.

Whatever specific vermouth you choose, do your ingredients the honor of mixing them properly. For Santiesteban, her choice of Carpano Antica Formula informs the way she makes the drink itself. "This is why I always emphasize stirring in a mixing glass for a more controlled dilution, rather than building and stirring directly in the glass," she explains. Not only is this how experts like Santiesteban do it, but it's also an opportunity to showcase your collection of fancy bartending tools.

