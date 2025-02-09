The Worst Sparkling Water At Trader Joe's Is Also The Most Basic

Carbonated water was invented by a man named Joseph Priestly and almost instantly became a very popular beverage when he published the "recipe" in 1772. As you can imagine, there's been plenty of innovation and additions to carbonated water since then. There are now different types of bubbly water available, several popular brands, and flavored varieties.

Advertisement

Shopping for carbonated water can be oddly perplexing, though. Do you want sparkling or mineral? Are they the same thing? And what is the difference between seltzer and club soda? Cut out the confusion and start your bubbly beverage shopping at Trader Joe's. The reliable grocery chain carries a whole range of flavored and unflavored house brand sparkling waters, and we even went through the trouble of ranking every single one available at Trader Joe's to create a definitive guide. As far as we can tell, there isn't a "bad" TJ's sparkling water in the bunch. But, alas, the plain sparkling water had to fall at the bottom of our rankings.

Compared with the more complex flavored sparkling waters, the plain just didn't deliver the same drinking experience. Our reviewer also detected a faint plasticky flavor in the plain sparkling water and reported that the bubbles were a bit too intense for them. This was true of all the sparkling waters sampled for the rankings, but the flavoring in the others helped mitigate the prickly carbonated sensation.

Advertisement