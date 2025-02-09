How To Marinate The Best Butter Chicken You've Ever Had

Anyone who loves Southeast Asian food or shopping the Trader Joe's frozen aisle has probably heard of the North Indian specialty butter chicken (aka murgh makhani). This gently spiced, creamy, stew-like dish features bite-sized chunks of chicken that are as tender as butter in a tomato-based creamy sauce, served over a bed of fluffy rice. Much like chili, potato salad, and potstickers, butter chicken is a dish that has many variations depending on who you talk to and where their recipe came from. One thing that's universal, though, is the importance of properly flavoring your chicken for this dish.

Advertisement

We spoke with Varun Inamdar, the chef and owner of New Light in Kashmir, Anokhi in Shanghai, and 27° West in Singapore, to get his insights on how to marinate your meat for the tastiest butter chicken. According to chef Inmandar, the best way to infuse flavor into your chicken is to use a two-stage marination process. He broke the process down with the following instructions: "First marination: malt vinegar, salt, and Kashmiri chili," suggesting the chicken sits in this marinade for just 20-30 minutes. He then said, "Second marination: hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, kasuri methi, and spices for 4-12 hours." This two-stage, two-step, or double marination is the secret to both a moist and flavorful butter chicken dish.

Advertisement