Here's What Type Of Beer You're Drinking In A Grolsch

If you're a fan of imported lagers, you may be familiar with Dutch favorites like Heineken and Grolsch. But each of these beers is distinct — by grouping them all together, you may miss out on their special nuances. For example, the key difference between Heineken and Grolsch is that the former is a pale lager while the latter is a pilsner. What sets lager and pilsner apart is that lager refers to an entire category of beer styles distinct from ales. Lagers ferment at cooler temperatures and finish clean, while ales ferment warmer with more fruit and spice notes. Pilsners, meanwhile, are a specific lager style originating in the Czech Republic before spreading to Germany and beyond. They're crisp and slightly sweet with grain and lightly to moderately hopped.

Grolsch isn't quite as well-known as Heineken, but boasts flavors worth exploring. Now that you know it's a pilsner, what else is important to understand about Grolsch? Pilsners vary based on where they're made, impacted by the local water and what hops are used. While Dutch, Grolsch is similar to a German pils in its crispness, effervescence, and hop bitterness. Grolsch still has its own unique approach, however. It has a full mouthfeel from a mix of two different types of barley. Two hop varieties, Emerald and Magnum, yield fruity, floral, earthy, and spicy notes woven into its bitterness. Its pure, clean quality is courtesy of the same fresh water the brewery's been employing since it was founded in 1615.

