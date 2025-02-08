Here's What Type Of Beer You're Drinking In A Grolsch
If you're a fan of imported lagers, you may be familiar with Dutch favorites like Heineken and Grolsch. But each of these beers is distinct — by grouping them all together, you may miss out on their special nuances. For example, the key difference between Heineken and Grolsch is that the former is a pale lager while the latter is a pilsner. What sets lager and pilsner apart is that lager refers to an entire category of beer styles distinct from ales. Lagers ferment at cooler temperatures and finish clean, while ales ferment warmer with more fruit and spice notes. Pilsners, meanwhile, are a specific lager style originating in the Czech Republic before spreading to Germany and beyond. They're crisp and slightly sweet with grain and lightly to moderately hopped.
Grolsch isn't quite as well-known as Heineken, but boasts flavors worth exploring. Now that you know it's a pilsner, what else is important to understand about Grolsch? Pilsners vary based on where they're made, impacted by the local water and what hops are used. While Dutch, Grolsch is similar to a German pils in its crispness, effervescence, and hop bitterness. Grolsch still has its own unique approach, however. It has a full mouthfeel from a mix of two different types of barley. Two hop varieties, Emerald and Magnum, yield fruity, floral, earthy, and spicy notes woven into its bitterness. Its pure, clean quality is courtesy of the same fresh water the brewery's been employing since it was founded in 1615.
Grolsch's brand history and where to find it
Most of the makeup of Grolsch is centuries old, creating an iconic favorite passed down through generations. Willem Neerfeldt established Grolsch in the Dutch town of Grolle. Legend has it an apprentice fell in love with Neerfeldt's daughter and was challenged to brew a beer good enough to get approval to marry her — his creation became today's beloved Grolsch pilsner. The brewery moved to another city in the Netherlands, Enschede, in 1922, where it remains today, updating its centuries-old legacy with modern efforts like sustainable brewing methods.
It's no surprise that Grolsch has thrived for hundreds of years, considering it splits the difference between the light, easy-drinking nature of a pale lager like Heineken and a beer with a more rounded depth to its malt profile and lingering bitterness in its aftertaste. While it's one of the most popular beers in Europe, Grolsch is widely available in many countries, including the United States — you can find it at Total Wine & More for about $10 a six-pack. The original Grolsch pilsner has an alcohol content of 5%, putting it in the middle of the ABV range for pilsners as a style and making it a good choice for laid-back, leisurely enjoyment. More recently, Grolsch added two non-alcoholic options to its lineup, a lemon radler and a version of the classic pilsner, so you can get to know this time-honored brand even if you're not imbibing.