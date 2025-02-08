2 Cocktail Pairings That Are Actually Worthy Of Your Smoked Brisket

A rich cut of red meat like Brisket is worthy of a tasty cocktail pairing. We've consulted Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories for her top choices. She named a couple of classic drinks with smoky spirits and either tangy or spicy mixers to complement the complexity of brisket. "Two options here: Either double down on the smoke and go for a bright refreshing mezcal margarita, or opt for a whiskey ginger highball that is crisp clean and cuts the heaviness of the smoked meat."

Advertisement

Also known as a Mezcalita, a mezcal margarita substitutes a spicier, harsher tequila blanco with a notably smoky mezcal. Of the different mezcal varieties, we recommend El Rey Zapoteco Tobala as the best option for using in a cocktail thanks to its sweet, smoky, and citrusy palate and silky, long finish. A ginger whiskey highball is an even simpler concoction of a smoky whiskey topped with a bubbly ginger mixer. For a lighter and sweeter highball, you can use Canada Dry ginger ale, while a ginger beer like this highly rated Q brand offers a much spicier mixer. Both whiskey and mezcal have notes that enhance brisket's smoky umami, while the different mixers offer a refreshing balance.