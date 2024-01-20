The Best Whiskey To Mix With Ginger Ale For A Classic, Refreshing Drink

Not to be confused with ginger beer, ginger ale is a classic pairing for a whiskey mixed drink. Good ginger ale is sweeter and more subdued compared to ginger beer, though it does still have that sharp kick of ginger that we love. Mixed drinks are simple – just add the spirit and the mixer together. But with only the two ingredients, it matters what you put inside. Most bars, especially dive bars, will use ginger ale as the drink mixer when you ask for a whiskey ginger but keep in mind that cocktail bars will often make their own ginger mixer in-house, which will have a stronger, spicier flavor profile. Ask your bartender what they use.

Ginger ale's bold flavor can easily compensate for a low-quality whiskey, which is why well whiskey is a popular choice at the bar. But if you're making yourself a drink at home, or looking to treat yourself to something a cut above, you should think about which aspect of the whiskey ginger you like best. If you enjoy the bold spice and sharp bite of the drink and want to emphasize those notes, go for a rye whiskey. If you're not on the party bus to Flavortown and prefer that the ginger zest takes a backseat, you should emphasize the softer notes of the drink with a bourbon. Take this advice from a seasoned bartender who's sampled his fair share of whiskey gingers and helped thousands of bar patrons find their perfect blend.