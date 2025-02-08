Don't Suffer Bland Eggplant - Spice It Up With A Store-Bought Twist

The auspicious aubergine is delicious, nutritious, and a useful ingredient in a number of easy recipes for any night of the week. At its best, eggplant bears a mildly sweet flavor and a spongy consistency not unlike squash, but with a bit more firmness. This combination of taste and texture means that the vegetable is best suited for use alongside strong sauces and spices as it will easily take on these flavors. If you don't already know how to pick the best eggplants at the grocery store, you may very well run the risk of grabbing a bland one, which simply means you'll need to level up whatever seasonings you're using to counterbalance the blandness. The next time you're worried that your eggplant might be "blah," grab a jar of chili crisp and use the pepper-infused oil as a simple addition to spice up your eggplant and impart a pleasant amount of heat and umami into the mix.

Advertisement

There are plenty of creative ways to use chili crisp in your cooking and adding it to eggplant is no exception. Chili crisp is typically made with a neutral oil such as olive oil, peanut oil, or vegetable oil to which ingredients such as chile flakes, ginger, garlic, and other spices are added for infusing. The result is a powerful condiment that balances savory, sweet, and a fair amount of heat. Depending on how you're preparing your eggplant, you can determine how best to incorporate the oil into your cooking.