Give Pork Tonkatsu A Little Extra Knife Work For The Best Result

Tonkatsu is a delightfully crisp, tender pork cutlet that's fried to perfection and complemented by a thick, savory brown sauce, usually comprised of soy sauce, Worcestershire and many other ingredients. This delectable deep-fried pork cutlet is made perfectly by first choosing the correct cut of pork, and by then doing some important, but simple prep work. The only pork cuts you should use for tonkatsu are pork loin or pork tenderloin. These fattier cuts bring the best moisture and flavor to the tonkatsu, but here's the trick: You must cut slits through the fat around the connective tissue of the cutlet to avoid curling of the cutlet.

Advertisement

Prior to dredging and coating your pork cutlet, make sure you have cutlets that are the right thickness. Cuts of meat that are too thick could be the mistake keeping you from perfect tonkatsu, so make sure your cutlet is between ¼-inch to 1/2-inch thick. You can pound them down with a mallet if needed. Here's where you want to employ some extra knife work and make two to three cuts through the outer fat, all the way down to the tissue of the cutlet. Cutting the fat results in a cutlet that will lay perfectly flat and not bow up. Cutlets or chops will curl because the meat contracts as it cooks, and if the fat has no give, it will contract as well. Once you've sliced through the fat, you're ready for some other easy preparation tips.

Advertisement