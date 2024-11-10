The Only Pork Cuts You Should Cook For Delicious Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu takes juicy, savory pieces of pork, breads them, then fries them, giving the exterior a delightful crunch that enhances the meat. Though choosing the right type of breadcrumb and frying the meat to perfection are key components to delicious tonkatsu, the cut of pork you use is equally as important. We spoke to expert Lucy Seligman, restaurant critic, food historian, owner of Lucy's Kitchen cooking school, and the voice behind Thanks for the Meal, about which cuts of pork make for the best tonkatsu.

Not every cut of pork is suitable for the Japanese dish, but Seligman knows the key to great tonkatsu. The author of "The Wonderful World of Osechi: Japanese New Year's Recipes" and "Easy Japanese Recipes for the Home Cook" has two choices that she always goes back to: "Pork loin or tenderloin," she says. However, she does favor one over the other. "I prefer loin, as it is a little fattier, which helps keep the katsu moist and juicy after cooking, and allows you to cut slits in the fat around the edges to prevent curling for better taste and presentation." While both cuts are delicious, pork loin tonkatsu has a slightly more robust texture and flavor due to the fat, making it a top choice for the dish.

