The Mistake Keeping You From Perfect Pork Tonkatsu
Every cook has had pork anxiety at some point: That nagging fear that you are going to overcook your pork cutlets and render them hopelessly dry. Or, that you're not going to give it enough time and undercook the center of the cutlet. That fear is exacerbated when attempting to make the perfect Japanese pork tonkatsu recipe because working with panko can also be a little dicey. Luckily, there are several tips to help you avoid overcooking — or undercooking — your pork tonkatsu.
The biggest mistake you might be making, according to private chef and food writer Andrew Kojima (aka Chef Koj), is using a cut of pork that is sliced far too thick. Because pork tonkatsu is a breaded pork cutlet that is always coated in panko, you can, unfortunately, run the risk of burning the panko, which is by nature a more delicate bread crumb. Using thinner sliced pork can allow for a shorter cooking time. "If you leave the pork too thick, it can be easy to cook the panko so it's golden, but leave the pork too rare in the middle," Koj told Tasting Table.
So how thick is too thick? When it comes to cutlets, look for them to be about ½ inch to ¾ inch thick. You could also go a little thinner, and you can always opt to pound the cutlets down to about ¼ inch. Some of this will come down to personal preference. Ideally, look for each cutlet to weigh in at around 4 to 5 ounces.
More tips for the consummate cutlet
Using a thinner cutlet as Chef Koj suggested isn't the only thing to be mindful of when making tonkatsu. The cut of meat is also essential to the cooking process. The only pork cuts you should use for tonkatsu are pork loin or tenderloin. Both cuts have ample fat, allowing for a juicier cutlet. To cook the pork cutlets after they're coated, heat oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and allow the pork to cook on one side until the breading sets. You should then be able to flip it easily in about 90 seconds. Cook the other side for another 90 seconds, then keep flipping the cutlets until you get a golden color. You can use an instant-read meat thermometer at this point if you're worried (around 140 degrees Fahrenheit is perfect). Remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on a cooling rack for a couple of minutes.
Here's an additional tip: Rest your pork cutlets until they reach room temperature before you attempt to cook them. Straight-from-the-fridge pork results in uneven cooking. Also, watch out for carryover. The same cooking mistake that makes your pork chops dry can do something similar to your tonkatsu cutlets. Carryover is just as it sounds — cooking that continues to carry over once you've removed the pork from the pan. This is where your thermometer will be your best friend. Take the pork off at 140 degrees Fahrenheit, let it rest, and you'll be looking at juicy, perfectly cooked tonkatsu cutlets.