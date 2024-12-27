The Mistake Keeping You From Perfect Pork Tonkatsu

Every cook has had pork anxiety at some point: That nagging fear that you are going to overcook your pork cutlets and render them hopelessly dry. Or, that you're not going to give it enough time and undercook the center of the cutlet. That fear is exacerbated when attempting to make the perfect Japanese pork tonkatsu recipe because working with panko can also be a little dicey. Luckily, there are several tips to help you avoid overcooking — or undercooking — your pork tonkatsu.

The biggest mistake you might be making, according to private chef and food writer Andrew Kojima (aka Chef Koj), is using a cut of pork that is sliced far too thick. Because pork tonkatsu is a breaded pork cutlet that is always coated in panko, you can, unfortunately, run the risk of burning the panko, which is by nature a more delicate bread crumb. Using thinner sliced pork can allow for a shorter cooking time. "If you leave the pork too thick, it can be easy to cook the panko so it's golden, but leave the pork too rare in the middle," Koj told Tasting Table.

So how thick is too thick? When it comes to cutlets, look for them to be about ½ inch to ¾ inch thick. You could also go a little thinner, and you can always opt to pound the cutlets down to about ¼ inch. Some of this will come down to personal preference. Ideally, look for each cutlet to weigh in at around 4 to 5 ounces.

