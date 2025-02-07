Bring Out The Best In Smoked Salmon With One Expert Cocktail Pairing

You may like it cold, you may like it hot, but one thing is certain: Smoked salmon is always delicious. The smoky, buttery flavor is achieved through a meticulous process that takes days. There are so many satisfying smoked salmon recipes out there for fans of the delicacy, from sandwiches to pastas to soups, but no matter how you enjoy it, there's one cocktail pairing that will make its unique flavor absolutely pop. We spoke with Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories, for some advice.

"I would love to drink a French 75," Goldstein said. "The botanicals in the gin with the complex bright flavors of Champagne make this a perfect pairing." If you've never had a French 75 cocktail, you're in for a treat. The drink consists of gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Champagne. Like Goldstein said, both of the alcoholic components of this cocktail complement smoked salmon quite well. However, the lemon juice is another key ingredient that really makes this pairing work. It's no secret that seafood goes well with citrus; it's good at neutralizing those strong, briny flavors. This fact is no different when it comes to smoked salmon, and it really helps brighten up the fish's natural fattiness.

