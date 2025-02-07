Picanha Vs Ribeye: What's The Difference?

The debate over the best cut of steak is one that doesn't really have a correct answer, but two names that are going to come up all the time are ribeye and picanha. Ribeye is the most classic choice; it's the go-to steakhouse order for people who don't mind spending a few extra dollars on a premium cut, and only filet mignon can match its premium name recognition. Picanha is less familiar and has gotten it's delicious reputation from its starring role as one of the dishes you need to try at Brazilian steakhouses, which have gotten more popular in the U.S. and introduced a lot of Americans to that country's most beloved cut of beef. But considering how sought-after each one has become, picanha and ribeye are very different steaks.

What makes a steak appealing is going to differ depending on the diner, with some preferring a more well-marbled and juicy steak with a rich flavor, while others prefer a leaner cut with a stronger beefy taste. In the case of ribeye and picanha, the former is the classic example of a rich cut, while picanha falls squarely in the second category. The two cuts come from very different sections of the cow, which accounts for the fattiness and texture variations of each. And while ribeye is going to be a lot easier to find at your local store, it's also going to fetch a higher price, which can influence which one you choose. But try either, and you'll learn why they are both so loved.