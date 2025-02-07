Picanha Vs Ribeye: What's The Difference?
The debate over the best cut of steak is one that doesn't really have a correct answer, but two names that are going to come up all the time are ribeye and picanha. Ribeye is the most classic choice; it's the go-to steakhouse order for people who don't mind spending a few extra dollars on a premium cut, and only filet mignon can match its premium name recognition. Picanha is less familiar and has gotten it's delicious reputation from its starring role as one of the dishes you need to try at Brazilian steakhouses, which have gotten more popular in the U.S. and introduced a lot of Americans to that country's most beloved cut of beef. But considering how sought-after each one has become, picanha and ribeye are very different steaks.
What makes a steak appealing is going to differ depending on the diner, with some preferring a more well-marbled and juicy steak with a rich flavor, while others prefer a leaner cut with a stronger beefy taste. In the case of ribeye and picanha, the former is the classic example of a rich cut, while picanha falls squarely in the second category. The two cuts come from very different sections of the cow, which accounts for the fattiness and texture variations of each. And while ribeye is going to be a lot easier to find at your local store, it's also going to fetch a higher price, which can influence which one you choose. But try either, and you'll learn why they are both so loved.
What is picanha?
Picanha is a cut of steak from the rump of the cow that originated in Brazil. In the U.S. it's a less common cut because American butchers often break down the rump section of the cow into different cuts than in Brazil and South America, but you may see it called top sirloin cap or rump cap, because of its location at the top of the rump. It is also broken down into coulotte roasts.
It is located between the sirloin and round sections, which is an area of the cow that is normally lean and tough because it gets a lot of work. However, the top of the rump gets less work than other sections around it, so picanha is more tender. It's most identified with the thick layer of fat that is left on top of the cut, something butchers in other countries often remove.
Picanha is very popular as a grilling steak in Portugal and throughout South America, especially in Brazil. It's traditionally seasoned simply and cooked on skewers over a live fire, and then sliced before it's served. Picanha is generally a pretty large cut, often two to three inches thick, so serving slices makes it easier to cut through, and lets diners choose the rareness level they prefer. Individual steaks are usually cut and skewered in the shape of a crescent, which helps keep the fat cap in one piece while it cooks. This ensures that the picanha is extra flavorful once it's sliced.
What is ribeye steak?
The origin of ribeye is right there in the name, a tender and juicy steak cut from the rib section of the cow. The rib section contains some of the most desirable cuts of beef, including prime rib and short rib, because it gets little work and has very generous fat marbling. This makes cuts from the rib juicy, tender, and very flavorful. Ribeye is actually just a steak cut from the same section as prime rib or standing rib roasts, specifically the 6th through 12th rib (yes, butchers are very specific). The only real difference with prime rib is that ribeye is cut before being cooked, while prime rib is sliced from the roast after cooking. The meat can be sliced from in between the rib sections or with the rib included, producing either bone-in and boneless ribeyes. Although ribeye is by far the most common name, you may also see it called a Delmonico steak, and you may see a bone-in ribeye simply called a "rib steak," but they are the same thing.
Ribeye's fat and tenderness make it very popular overall and perfect for quick, high-heat cooking like grilling and pan searing. However it's characteristics also make it a very versatile cut, because it will stay juicy when cooked anywhere from rare to medium. While some people may prefer the beefy flavor of more lean steak cuts, ribeye's soft texture and rich flavor make it one of the most in-demand steaks.
Picanha is a leaner cut with a large cap of fat
While both ribeye and picanha have a good amount of fat, the way they are distributed marks a big difference between the two and influences how they are cooked. Picanha's fat is almost all in the cap on top of the cut, and the actual beef itself is quite lean. This gives picanha a unique combination of texture and flavor, because like other lean cuts of beef, it can easily be overcooked and become tough, but cooking it with the fat cap gives it a much richer flavor compared to other lean cuts like sirloin and round.
Ribeye steaks can also have larger chunks of fat, and it is actually one of the fattiest cuts, period, but most of it is very well marbled into the meat itself. Marbling makes a big difference in keeping ribeye tender and juicy, because the smaller flecks of fat melt into the beef while cooking, even when cooked quickly. This not only gives ribeye it's signature buttery flavor but keeps the meat from overcooking and getting dry, something the exterior fat cap on picanha isn't as helpful for. Both cuts can be grilled or cooked with high heat, but the margin for error is higher with picanha, and the temperature and doneness must be measured more closely to avoid dry meat. You don't want to overcook ribeye either, but it can get to a higher temperature and still be great.
Ribeye is more tender but also more expensive
Picanha can be tender compared to other cuts from the rump of the cow, especially if it's cooked properly. But even when done well, it will not be as soft as ribeye. The lack of stress put on the rib area of the cow when it's alive makes all the meat in this area naturally tender, and when you combine it with ribeye's excellent fat and marbling, it's hard to find any steak that will yield so easily to your knife.
That tenderness, ease of cooking, and marbling come at a high price, however. Ribeye is just about the most expensive steak you can buy, with only filet mignon and porterhouse steaks in the same ballpark. It's not only a desirable cut, but a well-known one, which only adds to its popularity and price. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better steak, but it's certainly a luxury cut, even when you are grabbing it from your grocery store.
Picanha, on the other hand, is actually quite affordable. Beef from the rump area is often half the price of ribeye or less, so while it won't be as easy to cook as ribeye, picanha is far more friendly to your budget. And if you know the tricks for cooking a perfect picanha, it's still going to be delicious and quite tender, making it a great everyday steak option.