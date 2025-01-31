The Costco Frozen Seafood That Just Changed Dramatically, According To Shoppers
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand delivers plenty of fantastic dupes for name-brand products at a lower cost, though this doesn't make it a cheap knockoff of the real thing. Many of the Kirkland Signature products, such as Kirkland Signature honey or Kirkland Signature beer, are created by reputable manufacturers and purchased by Costco post-production. One of the brand's fan favorites, the Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod, underwent a massive change recently, which customers are saying was for the worst.
Customers on social media pointed out that the beloved version on shelves today is dramatically different from the boxes they purchased mere months ago. One eagle-eyed fan noticed that not only are the size and shape of the pre-breaded, frozen cod different, but so are the seasonings. The Reddit user who made the original post explained that the newer frozen cod is still good, but not as good as the original version, rating the new Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod an "8/10."
What's different with the new Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod?
Compared to boxes from earlier in 2024, the Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod has dramatically changed both the physical packaging and the frozen cod inside. The older version was described in the Reddit post as containing "huge, long and very thin" pieces, ideal for use in various recipes, whereas the newer cod is "small, short, and thick." Some users suggested that the thicker pieces were an improvement due to its ability to retain moisture while cooking, but others described the thick pieces as "shaped like hockey pucks." Although both versions use "everything seasoning" in the name, some customers pointed out that the older cod "had a southwest tortilla soup spice to it," while the newer boxes only taste like "salt and sesame."
The newer boxes of Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod also tout a "gluten-free" label, a positive difference from the older version. Some customers are excited about the changes to the frozen cod, saying the newer version "sounds like an upgrade," but others aren't as thrilled about the unprompted adjustment, expressing a passionate dislike for the modifications. Some Costco locations have already rolled out the newer version of Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod, while others haven't made the switch yet.