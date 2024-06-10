Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Honey? The Answer Is Complicated

To some, the answer to who makes Kirkland Signature honey won't seem complicated at all: It's bees who make all of Costco's honey. They make all of everyone's honey. But who exactly gets it out of the various hives, processes it, and distributes it to Costco stores? That's where things can get muddled, and not because the membership-based big box store is tight-lipped about who produces its various Kirkland Signature products.

A Costco executive actually admitted the provenance of at least some of the honey sold. Colorado-based honey giant Rice's Honey — which scored well on our review of raw honeys — is responsible for a portion of what goes into bottles of Kirkland Signature 100% U.S. Raw, Unfiltered Honey. But what does it mean that Rice's supplies only a portion of the honey? Well, Costco used to bill its raw, unfiltered honey as "100% Local." The reality is, though, that not every state has enough beekeepers and hives to ensure that each bottle's contents match that description. In fact, the store once recalled its raw, unfiltered honey due to the fact that the label did not accurately reflect the sourcing. That is why Costco now uses the more general "100% U.S." moniker no matter if you're in the smallest or the largest Costco in the nation.