The Best Way To Eat Prime Rib (No Utensils Required)
If you're a relaxed cook and the thought of roasting a hunk of prime rib to serve at a fancy dinner party sounds too stuffy, we've got an idea that will float your boat — serve it on a pizza for a casual, low-key vibe. The bonus? No cutlery required!
This tip works brilliantly for using up slices of prime rib that are leftover after a roast and is an awesome way to stretch out a small amount of protein to feed a crowd. As prime rib is such an expensive cut of meat, it makes sense to use it wisely by transforming it into a second meal. While you could stuff leftover beef into a single sammy, repurposing it for pizza means you can eke it out to serve several people. Simply chop it up into pieces and scatter over your pizza crust to create a lavish meat feast. As your pie bakes, the edges of your prime rib will begin to crisp up slightly, lending your pizza heaps of texture, flavor, and protein.
Alternatively, slow-cook your prime rib so it has a super-tender center. This low and slow method breaks down the connective tissue in a prime rib, which is abundant with flavorful marbling. Once cooked, you can pull the meat apart with a fork and strew it over your pizza to create a gourmet pie with oodles of savory flavor.
Pair your prime rib pizza with fiery horseradish
Prime rib is typically served with a sauce that cuts through its inherent fattiness and offsets the richness of its unctuous texture. One of the most common choices is horseradish sauce. Consider adding a dash of prepared horseradish — like this one from Beaver — into your pizza sauce before spreading it over the base to lend it some fiery heat and character that will balance out that richness. You could also scatter over any remaining veggies from your roast or drizzle over some of the meat gravy.
Better yet, keep the toppings simple so the character of the prime rib can shine. For example, the earthy flavor of virtually any variety of mushroom is an excellent choice and you can season up your fungi up with aromatic herbs and a dash of garlic. When it comes to cheese, stick to the mellow flavor of a classic mozzarella. This variety of cheese won't overpower the personality of the beef, unlike a salty Parmesan that can take center stage. Moreover, the mozz will create an appetizing cheese pull.
Incorporating leftover prime rib into a soup is another economical way to make the most of your roast. Plus, the bones are perfect for placing in a slow cooker with some aromatics and water to create a beefy broth that you can use to make umami-packed stews and sauces.