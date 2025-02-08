The Best Way To Eat Prime Rib (No Utensils Required)

If you're a relaxed cook and the thought of roasting a hunk of prime rib to serve at a fancy dinner party sounds too stuffy, we've got an idea that will float your boat — serve it on a pizza for a casual, low-key vibe. The bonus? No cutlery required!

This tip works brilliantly for using up slices of prime rib that are leftover after a roast and is an awesome way to stretch out a small amount of protein to feed a crowd. As prime rib is such an expensive cut of meat, it makes sense to use it wisely by transforming it into a second meal. While you could stuff leftover beef into a single sammy, repurposing it for pizza means you can eke it out to serve several people. Simply chop it up into pieces and scatter over your pizza crust to create a lavish meat feast. As your pie bakes, the edges of your prime rib will begin to crisp up slightly, lending your pizza heaps of texture, flavor, and protein.

Alternatively, slow-cook your prime rib so it has a super-tender center. This low and slow method breaks down the connective tissue in a prime rib, which is abundant with flavorful marbling. Once cooked, you can pull the meat apart with a fork and strew it over your pizza to create a gourmet pie with oodles of savory flavor.

