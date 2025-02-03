For Truly Crispy Tater Tots, Ignore The Instructions On The Package

There's really nothing like biting into a good tot, with the major differentiator being its level of crispiness. In fact, reading through our taste tester's ranking of 7 tater tot brands, you'll find the words "crisp" and "crispiness" referred to consistently throughout — with Aldi's brand receiving extra points for delivering a "little crispy crackle" with each bite, ultimately leading our taste tester to name them the absolute best frozen tater tots you can get.

But no matter what brand you buy, your store-bought tots will never get a fair chance if you follow the instructions on the package. In all actuality, the best thing you can do for them is to ignore the step-by-step guide printed on the bag. Any experienced at-home tot eater will tell you that the guides on the bag hardly allot enough time to get them good and crispy. Cooked from frozen, what you usually get is a tot that's been fully de-thawed and cooked through — far from guaranteeing that oh-so satisfying crunching sound that makes your ears (and your taste receptors) sing.

For a truly crispy serving of tater tots, you're going to want to do one of two things: either crank up the heat in your oven or cook them longer. For even more promising results, you can do both. But what you're really doing here is ignoring the instructions and cooking with your eyes, waiting just enough time for those tots to develop the ideal shade of golden brown.

