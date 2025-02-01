Turn Kettle Chips Into An Elevated Party Snack With 2 Extra Ingredients
You can rip open a bag of kettle chips, pour them into a serving bowl, and let your party guests snack away — but sometimes an event needs elevation. Even with a store-bought bag of chips, there are simple ways to elevate the snack for more of a decadent bite that'll appease your guests. It really just takes two ingredients that might already be in your kitchen, and if not, are rather easy and affordable to keep your party planning simple and on budget.
We're thinking of balsamic glaze and blue cheese crumbles, two additions that take little prep work but will add layers of flavor to each kettle chip. You might have seen the snack referred to as "chippy boys" on social media and food blogs in recent months. The balsamic glaze will add sweet and tangy flavors to the chips and will help the blue cheese (and other additions) cling to the chips. The crumbled blue cheese will contrast the glaze with funky, earthy notes and bites of creaminess. You can also use gorgonzola if you prefer a milder taste.
How to add balsamic glaze and blue cheese to kettle chips — and other ingredients to spruce up the snack
Venturing to the grocery store to buy the ingredients might be the most challenging part of making this party snack. That's because it's as easy as spreading the chips on a sheet tray, crumbling the cheese on top, and then putting them under the broiler for a few minutes to soften the cheese. Then, remove the chips from the oven and squirt balsamic glaze on top for serving. Plain or salted kettle chips are the best option to let these two ingredients shine, but you can always experiment with other flavors to match the rest of your spread. Stick with kettle chips though, because the thickness and crunchiness will lend itself to these toppings like the balsamic glaze. Try the chips in our Dutch-oven kettle chips recipe if you don't want to go with store-bought.
The three ingredients are all you need, but there are other ways to enhance the chips further. To make it bougie, a drizzle of truffle oil is a nice touch. For the best presentation at the party, give the dish a pop of color with freshly chopped parsley, chives, or scallions. And you can't go wrong with crumbled bacon to give more flavor to the appetizer for your next party.