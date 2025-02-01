Turn Kettle Chips Into An Elevated Party Snack With 2 Extra Ingredients

You can rip open a bag of kettle chips, pour them into a serving bowl, and let your party guests snack away — but sometimes an event needs elevation. Even with a store-bought bag of chips, there are simple ways to elevate the snack for more of a decadent bite that'll appease your guests. It really just takes two ingredients that might already be in your kitchen, and if not, are rather easy and affordable to keep your party planning simple and on budget.

We're thinking of balsamic glaze and blue cheese crumbles, two additions that take little prep work but will add layers of flavor to each kettle chip. You might have seen the snack referred to as "chippy boys" on social media and food blogs in recent months. The balsamic glaze will add sweet and tangy flavors to the chips and will help the blue cheese (and other additions) cling to the chips. The crumbled blue cheese will contrast the glaze with funky, earthy notes and bites of creaminess. You can also use gorgonzola if you prefer a milder taste.