12 Of Nigella Lawson's Favorite Restaurants Around The World
Nigella Lawson believes good home cooking explores the space between the familiar and the unfamiliar. A self-proclaimed "domestic goddess" who prefers dining in rather than making reservations, she famously dislikes overly extravagant dinners. Her down-to-earth approach and boundless appetite for food have made her a trusted source for everyday home cooks. Despite her views on culinary snobbery, Lawson still loves the occasional outing and has never shied away from sharing her favorite restaurants.
What separates her from other celebrity chefs is a unique ability to reframe the fine-dining experience as something anyone can enjoy. It comes from her humble upbringing and practical approach to home cooking. She's amassed a loyal following as a result. Whether sharing the pleasures and principles of good food, or waxing poetic about one of her many go-to haunts in The Land Down Under, her passion is undeniable. Here are some of Nigella Lawson's favorite restaurants around the world.
SUNDA (Melbourne)
Nigella Lawson instantly fell in love with Melbourne's food scene when she first visited in 2011. She's always appreciated the bold, in-your-face Aussie style, which she says reflects in the local cuisine, per Financial Review. According to the domestic goddess herself, one particularly Aussie-centric restaurant is Melbourne's Sunda. It specializes in modernized takes on dishes from the Southeast Asian diaspora, which includes flavors from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and more. Unsurprisingly, Sunda is one of Melbourne's most well-reviewed restaurants.
Lawson highlighted the buttermilk roti with Vegemite curry as one of her favorites, calling it "witty but exquisite." Khanh Nguyen, the head chef, is said to have captured the hairpin balance that mirrors Lawson's philosophy on cooking: an easygoing refinement. "[Nguyen] is extraordinary in his bold mix of nostalgic and new at his original Sunda," she wrote. Combining the local favorite, umami-rich Vegemite with curry is as good an example as any.
Locanda Locatelli (London)
The recently shuttered Locanda Locatelli held a special place in Nigella Lawson's heart. It opened in 2002, gained a Michelin star a year later, and swiftly became one of London's hot spots. For 23 years it wowed the local food scene, closing in January 2025. Chef Giorgio Locatelli and his wife Plaxy were the masterminds behind it, the former having previously gained a Michelin star for the Italian eatery Zafferano. There's no surprise it landed on Lawson's list of favorites.
Described as a "heavenly dish," the paccheri in guazzetto di gamberi (paccheri in prawn stew) was a notable standout, according to one of her articles published in The Daily Beast. She said a citrusy-sweet dessert called an Amalfi Eton mess was delicious enough to be served in heaven. Lawson highlighted several celestial picks from Locanda Locatelli's menu at the time, proving it a truly one-of-a-kind restaurant. Though you can no longer experience her London go-to, there is a silver lining. Locatelli has announced plans to open his next restaurant at the city's National Gallery Museum.
Antiche Carampane (Venice)
There is much more to the city of Venice than picturesque canals. Within the confines of its awe-inspiring cityscape lives a bustling food scene. As an epicurial Italian, Nigella Lawson is no stranger to Venetian cuisine. A restaurant she's recommended on more than one occasion is Antiche Carampane. It's a family-owned trattoria run by mother and son Piera Bortoluzzi and Francesco Agopyan. Stepping into its humble yet refined space is like being transported to a Venice of the past.
Like many of Lawson's recommendations, this Michelin Guide lister is considered one of the best restaurants in the City of Water. It specializes in classic Venetian dishes, which are heavily seafood-based. While Lawson hasn't shared her menu favorites, the recipes she's released over the years make it safe to assume the spaghetti con vongole (clams) might pique her interest, among others. If the approval of both the Michelin Guide and Lawson are any indication, Antiche Carampane is a must-try experience.
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar (New South Wales)
Of all the restaurants that get Nigella Lawson's culinary wheels spinning, she says Icebergs Dining Room and Bar in New South Wales is her absolute favorite. Along with a jaw-dropping view of Bondi Beach, some of her most beloved menu picks include kingfish sashimi, rock oysters, gamberetti (prawns), steak, and a refreshing Venetian alcoholic drink called sgroppino. Founded by Maurice Terzini, Icebergs has been serving delicious seafood fare since 2002. Visiting Sydney without stopping by is nearly blasphemous to Lawson.
We know this because she fawned over it in an Instagram post, expanding her list of favorites with several highlights like pasta al ragù, steak tartare, and fish and chips. "How could I be happier than eating and drinking de-lusciously while gazing at the ocean at Bondi?" she dotes. Dining there clearly brings her joy and will likely satisfy even the staunchest seafood lovers.
Lucky Kwong (Sydney)
When Nigella Lawson dedicates a lengthy Instagram post to a restaurant, you know you're in for a treat. Lucky Kwong, a South Eveleigh-based diner that recently closed, fused Australian and Cantonese cuisine into innovative homestyle dishes. It was the second restaurant from owner and local trailblazer Kylie Kwong, who had previously shaken up the scene with the Potts Point-based Billy Kwong eatery. For Lawson, the food at Lucky Kwong was more than delicious. "I always feel a great surge of happiness. To eat there is to be fed body and soul," she remarked.
The post revealed three favorites: Kwong's trademark homestyle fried eggs, Australian Cantonese coleslaw with bush mint and chopped carpaccio tuna, and deep-fried whole snapper. Lawson also admits to ordering others, calling upon a rare willpower not to photograph and share them. Count us among the unlucky lot who wished to experience this Aussie gem. Fortunately, Kwong will continue spotlighting the local food scene as an associate for the food department of Powerhouse Parramatta, a new museum scheduled to open in mid-2026, according to Sydney Travel Guide.
Stein Inn (British Isles)
Stein Inn is the oldest inn on Skye, an island located in the British Isles. It's a place Nigella Lawson called her "home from home" in a 2023 Instagram post. There, located along the shores of Loch Bay, overlooking a breathtaking view of the Outer Hebrides islands, guests delight in a menu consisting of locally sourced seafood and produce. The Inn has a warm atmosphere that's welcoming, according to the domestic goddess, who says it feels like visiting family.
The food is impressively fresh, too. Guests are served fish caught in the nearby sea just moments prior. Lawson loves the fish and chips, describing the Inn's take on the quintessential British comfort food as magnificent. The langoustines receive honorable mention as well. She's ordered them on many occasions and says they are flawless, flavorful, and unlike any other langoustines she's ever had. To her, the food prepared by head chef Charlie Haddock is a love letter to Skye.
Il Latini (Florence)
When sharing which Italian eateries she likes, Nigella Lawson gave the Florentine ristorante Il Latini her coveted cosign. It specializes in traditional Tuscan cuisine, which consists of simple, affordable dishes that can feed large groups. Il Latini has upheld tradition since 1911, and according to Lawson, the Florentine steak is one of her "chief pleasures." A famous cut of steak is used in Florence from a breed of white cattle called Chianina. Considered one of the oldest breeds in the world, it's also the largest variety of cattle that exists.
Il Latini is recognized by the Michelin Guide as a Florentine institution, so it isn't far-fetched to assume its steak is singularly delectable. Lawson recommends eating outside, but for first timers, its rustic indoor setting is a worthwhile experience. A cavernous cellar on the lower level lined with wine bottles hosts special dinners, too. Perhaps most surprising is a menu dedicated to furry four-legged friends.
Ristorante E Prie Rosse (Genova)
Next up on Nigella Lawson's culinary tour of Italy is Genova (or Genoa in English), a small coastal city from which the world-famous pesto alla Genovese originates. Something she shares about the experience of Italian cuisine in Italy versus other countries is its austere approach to cooking and presentation. "The flavors are more intense; the food is presented with less fanfare; and the approach to it conveys both respectful seriousness and casual confidence," Lawson says in a 2024 Instagram post.
Ristorante E. Prie Rosse is a perfect example of the refined restraint she describes. Its enchanting homey aesthetic offers guests an authentic Ligurian experience. Lawson points to the piattino di lardo e guanciale di pata negro con crostini, which is a small plate featuring thinly sliced lardo (fat from the back of a pig) and jowl (pig cheek). Pesto is on the menu, of course, the mandilli di saea al pesto in particular, otherwise known as silk handkerchiefs with pesto. And for Lawson's final highlight: spaghetti with anchovies, garlic, olive oil, chili flakes, walnuts, and parsley, of which she proclaims, "I could eat it forever!"
Fugazzi Bar & Dining Room (Adelaide)
It's no secret that Australia is one of Nigella Lawson's favorite continents for culinary adventures. The New York-inspired Italian-American-style restaurant Fugazzi has received her stamp of approval numerous times over the years. Based in Adelaide, Max Sharrad and his "MasterChef" star wife Laura introduced it to the local food scene in 2021. It's gained a reputation for serving phenomenal pasta, delicious gnocco fritto (fried bread), and an array of meat and seafood dishes drizzled with "anchovified" sauces — due in part to Lawson's frequent social media shout-outs. The playful yet polished decor only enhances the experience.
In a Facebook post, she showcases a pregame feast consisting of tomahawk steak, anchovy hollandaise, and chips with a salad on the side. It was, evidently, an experience worth circling the block for considering Lawson later returned for round two. She graced Fugazzi with her voracious appetite again a couple of months later. This time, she ordered a steak with anchovy-infused béarnaise.
Via Carota (New York)
When culinary curiosity brings Nigella Lawson stateside, one of her favorite places to eat is Via Carota. Located in New York's West Village, the unostentatious osteria is owned by chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams, who've weaved an experience both sophisticated and simplistic. Lawson offered a brief preview of Via Carota's menu offerings in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of bruschetta toast topped with anchovies, butter, and capers, along with bagna càuda (anchovy-garlic dip), wild boar pappardelle, and their signature green salad.
She couldn't depart the city without showering their cookbook with praise in her CookbookCorner blog. "I hate to think how many Italian cookbooks I have, and yet this one — from one my favourite restaurants in New York — feels as fresh as their famous green salad!" she exclaimed. However, the dish that "insisted on being chosen" was the barbabietole alla scapece (beets and beetroot marinated in vinegar and mint). The Michelin Guide certainly agrees with Lawson's assessment.
Agnes (Brisbane)
Back in The Land Down Under, this time Brisbane, Nigella Lawson was inspired to share a lengthy Instagram post detailing her first experience at the restaurant Agnes. There, open-fire cooking takes center stage, and she'd been longing to witness its fiery display for some time. Curated by chefs Adam Wolfers and Ryan Carlson, the dimly lit former foundry serves locally sourced meats, seafood, and veggies, sans the use of electricity and gas stoves. Lawson dove into a slew of memorable selections that further proved the Gourmet Traveller's reason for naming it the 2023 Restaurant of the Year.
According to OrderMate, Agnes was only the second Queensland restaurant to receive the prestigious award in 44 years. Among Lawson's favorites include Skull Island tiger prawns with fermented chili butter, raw chopped beef with toast, sensory-spinning chicken skewer with fenugreek, and perspective-altering rock oysters with coal mignonette. "I'm usually of the view that oysters are best eaten with absolutely nothing added ... But I've never, ever been convinced by mignonette — that mix of shallot and vinegar — or not up till now," she shared.
Minetta Tavern (New York)
Another Big Apple gem that Lawson loves to visit when in town is Minetta Tavern. Once known as a hot spot for writers, poets, and pugilists, the Manhattan landmark attracted such notable figures as Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, and E.E. Cummings, to name a few. Reader's Digest was birthed there as well, or so the rumor goes. Concluding our trip down memory lane, Minetta still offers midcentury charm in the form of classic tavern-style food with an upscale twist. Think mouthwatering burgers, steakhouse fare, crustacean classics, and salads.
When Lawson books a reservation, the marrow bones and steak are among the most mouthwatering picks, according to a 2009 blog post. In 2014 she dubbed Minetta's Black Label burger the best she's ever had, admitting it to be expensive ($38) but worth it. While Lawson hasn't mentioned the Keith McNally-owned Parisian steakhouse in some time, Minetta Tavern is still listed in the Michelin Guide as a must-try restaurant that still manages to preserve its throwback appeal.