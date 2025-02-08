12 Of Nigella Lawson's Favorite Restaurants Around The World

Nigella Lawson believes good home cooking explores the space between the familiar and the unfamiliar. A self-proclaimed "domestic goddess" who prefers dining in rather than making reservations, she famously dislikes overly extravagant dinners. Her down-to-earth approach and boundless appetite for food have made her a trusted source for everyday home cooks. Despite her views on culinary snobbery, Lawson still loves the occasional outing and has never shied away from sharing her favorite restaurants.

What separates her from other celebrity chefs is a unique ability to reframe the fine-dining experience as something anyone can enjoy. It comes from her humble upbringing and practical approach to home cooking. She's amassed a loyal following as a result. Whether sharing the pleasures and principles of good food, or waxing poetic about one of her many go-to haunts in The Land Down Under, her passion is undeniable. Here are some of Nigella Lawson's favorite restaurants around the world.