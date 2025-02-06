Marinade Vs Dry Rub: Which Is Better For A Grilled Turkey?

Deciding on the best way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey has spurred an ongoing debate between roasting, grilling, and deep-frying. A convincing argument for grilled turkey is depth of flavor and texture. A multifaceted tool, the grill infuses the turkey with an inimitable smokiness, the lid provides an enclosure to slowly roast the turkey, and the large surface area of the grill grates make it possible to cook other dishes simultaneously. So the question isn't whether you should use the oven, deep fryer or grill but, instead, whether you should marinate or dry rub a grilled turkey. Tasting table interviewed Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef, to find out the answer.

"Both have their benefits, but for grilling, a dry rub is ideal," Correa said. "It helps create a flavorful crust and avoids the potential flare-ups that a wet marinade might cause. If you want to combine both, marinate the turkey first, then pat it dry and apply the dry rub before grilling."

Turkeys are notorious for drying out, no matter how you cook them. And a dry cooking method like grilling is especially at risk. While a wet marinade seems like the best way to ensure your turkey stays moist on the grill, a dry rub is just as effective because it seals in the turkey's natural juices while creating the flavorful crust that chef Correa mentions. Plus, a dry rub takes no time at all to administer, whereas a marinade needs hours to infuse flavor and moisture into turkey meat.

