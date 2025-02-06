Marinade Vs Dry Rub: Which Is Better For A Grilled Turkey?
Deciding on the best way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey has spurred an ongoing debate between roasting, grilling, and deep-frying. A convincing argument for grilled turkey is depth of flavor and texture. A multifaceted tool, the grill infuses the turkey with an inimitable smokiness, the lid provides an enclosure to slowly roast the turkey, and the large surface area of the grill grates make it possible to cook other dishes simultaneously. So the question isn't whether you should use the oven, deep fryer or grill but, instead, whether you should marinate or dry rub a grilled turkey. Tasting table interviewed Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef, to find out the answer.
"Both have their benefits, but for grilling, a dry rub is ideal," Correa said. "It helps create a flavorful crust and avoids the potential flare-ups that a wet marinade might cause. If you want to combine both, marinate the turkey first, then pat it dry and apply the dry rub before grilling."
Turkeys are notorious for drying out, no matter how you cook them. And a dry cooking method like grilling is especially at risk. While a wet marinade seems like the best way to ensure your turkey stays moist on the grill, a dry rub is just as effective because it seals in the turkey's natural juices while creating the flavorful crust that chef Correa mentions. Plus, a dry rub takes no time at all to administer, whereas a marinade needs hours to infuse flavor and moisture into turkey meat.
Dry rub tips and pre-grill preparations
Chef Silvio Correa favors a dry rub over a marinade when it comes to grilling turkey, but he doesn't rule out combining methods to achieve the best of both worlds. A wet marinade will season turkey and saturate it with fluid for the juiciest results. If you're going the wet brine route, you can enhance the smokiness that the grill creates by using Lewis Barbecue owner John Lewis's smoke-brined turkey recipe, which incorporates liquid smoke into the wet brine.
Of course, you can skip the wet brine altogether and use a dry brine for your turkey. In contrast to a dry rub, a dry brine is applied up to 3 days prior to cooking. The same concept of osmosis applies to a dry brine as a wet brine, but you don't have to worry about finding a container and fridge big enough to marinate a whole turkey. You can even dry brine your turkey with the same seasonings you'll use in the dry rub to fuse the flavor profile of the dry rub into the rehydrated, juicy interior. Then, after letting the bird sit in the dry brine, you can apply a thick coating of dry rub for a crispy charred crust.
A dry rub can take your turkey in many flavorful directions, from this traditional autumnal herby turkey breast to this exotic spatchcocked Sichuan turkey. And remember that not using your hands to get the dry rub under the turkey skin is one of the common turkey rub mistakes to avoid!